Gardai probing fatal crash where driver fled scene want to speak to taxi driver

Gardai investigating a fatal crash that killed a man in his 20s in Co Kildare last week, have issued a public appeal for witnesses.

The crash between a truck and a car happened around 10.50pm on the R403 in Celbridge on Tuesday, July 18.

A passenger of the car suffered fatal injuries in the collision, while the driver of the car fled the scene.

Gardai say a teenager was arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation but was later released without charge.

They have now issued a public appeal for information and are particularly interested in speaking to a taxi driver who picked up a fare on the night of the crash.

"Gardaí in Leixlip are continuing to investigate a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and a car that occurred at approximately 10:50pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023 on the R403 in Celbridge, County Kildare,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A passenger from the car, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured during the course of this collision. The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.”

“On Tuesday 26th July 2023, a man in his late teens was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Gardaí believe the taxi driver they want to speak to was travelling on the R403 between Celbridge and Lucan at around11pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023.

It is believed this taxi driver collected a fare from the Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of the R403 and brought this fare to the Liffey Valley/Palmerstown area of Dublin.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R403 in Celbridge between 10:30pm and 11:15pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”