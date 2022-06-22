Gardaí probe movements of blue Toyota Avensis on day of three-car crash in Louth
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to serious road traffic collision involving three cars in Co Louth earlier this month.
The collision occurred at Gibbstown, Ardee Road, Dundalk, at around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 4.
Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, however, both have since been released from hospital.
Gardaí are particularly appealing for information on the movements of a blue Toyota Avensis that travelled along the Ardee Road between 3pm and 3.30pm on the day in question.
“Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward,” the Garda press office said.
“Anyone who was travelling from Ardee to Dundalk via Gibbstown on the Ardee Road with camera footage, including dash cam (is asked) to make it available.”
Anyone with any information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station
