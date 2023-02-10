Gardai probe alleged road rage incident which left driver ‘bloodied and bruised’

The motorist, estimated to be in his 50s, is said to have received some nasty cuts, bruises and swelling to his face.

The crossing at Dunnes Stores in Redmond Square where the incident took place.

GARDAÍ in Wexford are investigating an apparent road rage incident which took place at 6 pm on Wednesday evening in full view of shocked members of the public.

A man, reportedly aged in his 50s, was left bloodied a bruised having entered into a dispute with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The incident took place at the traffic lights outside of Dunnes Stores in Redmond Square and involved a motorist and a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

An eye-witness stated that the pedestrian was crossing the road either as the lights changed or were in the process of changing.

The driver reportedly exchanged words or beeped the horn at the man, leading the pedestrian to bang his fist on the bonnet of the car.

The driver then reportedly got out of the car to remonstrate with the man and a scuffle ensued. the motorist, estimated to be in his 50s, receiving some nasty cuts, bruises and swelling to his face.

He later made a complaint to gardaí.

"It was quite nasty and there would have been a good few people around and passing by at the time,” one person said.

For their part, Wexford Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

"We are aware of the incident and it was reported to us,” a garda spokesman said.

"It’s currently under investigation and we’ve made inquiries in relation to CCTV footage etc in the area.

"There were a good few people in the area at the time, so we would also ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to get in touch with us at Wexford Garda Station.”

Anyone with any information in relation to this case can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.