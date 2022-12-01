Gardai investigating link after bodies of two men found in Co Monaghan

It is understood the body of one man was found in a house in a rural area of Knockreagh, near Castleblayney.

Gardai are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in Co Monaghan

RTÉ have reported the discovery was made at around 6.30am this morning.

A second man died in a crash nearby briefly afterwards at around 7am.

Gardaí think the deaths may be connected and are making inquiries.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N3 – Castleblayney to Dundalk Road.

The collision involved a car and male pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed for technical examinations with diversions in place on both sides of the border.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing for witnesses and any road users travelling on the N3 this morning who may have camera or dash-cam footage to come forward.

In relation to this incident, a Garda spokesperson said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”