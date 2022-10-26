Gardai investigating after body of man (60s) found in a house in Westmeath

The outcome of a post-mortem examination will in determine the course of the investigation, they added.

Gardaí in Westmeath have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in “unexplained circumstances”.

The body of the man in his 60s was discovered by Gardaí shortly after 6pm in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.

Gardai in Mullingar are investigating.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation,” a garda spokesperson said.

The local Coroner has also been notified, they said.

