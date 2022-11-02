Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Cork hit-and-run that left Jack (13) injured

Jack was walking on Blarney Street in Cork on October 3 when a car sent him to the ground. The motorist failed to remain at the scene.

Jack Duggan (13) who was hit by a car on Blarney Street, Cork on October 3

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses of a Cork hit-and-run that left a young boy injured.

Jack (13) was walking on Blarney Street in Gurranabraher when a motorist clipped his leg in early October, sending the teen flying to the ground.

His older sister Donna Duggan told listeners of Cork’s Red FM of the ordeal that has greatly impacted the “shy and quiet” Jack.

“On Monday, October 3, between 6 and 6.05pm, my brother was out walking with my partner’s nephew near St Vincent’s GAA Clubhouse up past Blarney Road in Cork,” she told The Neil Prendeville Show.

"They were walking across the road and believe it or not, he actually had his right leg on the pavement when a blonde woman in a silver car clipped his other leg with her car.

"He went up into the air and then hit the ground.”

Donna revealed the driver failed to remain at the scene, as seen on CCTV. Although video footage shows the incident, she said the make of the car and registration were not identifiable.

"She briefly stopped for a second or two, took her seat belt off, but then continued to drive on up towards the road. She did not get out of the car.

"I'd say she probably felt: 'Oh my God I am after hitting a child.' Whatever happened, she decided to drive away."

Gardaí have now issued an appeal for witnesses of the collision that left Jack with head injuries that required emergency surgery on October 20.

The 13-year-old was rushed to the A&E when the haematoma on his forehead began to swell and became infected.

"It was unbelievable - I could not comprehend how this could happen and how a woman could drive away from the scene like that? I just cannot understand it.

"I just hope that this woman is scrolling through social media and comes across my post. If she is listening, Jack had to go for emergency surgery on October 20 - he was rushed back into A&E at CUH as the haematoma started to leak and it had become very infected.

"All the doctors and nurses - and they have been in the medical profession for years - none of them had ever seen a haematoma like this in their lives,” his sister told Neil.

"You have no idea of the stress and worry - there wasn't a wink of sleep had in our house."

Gardaí have asked any witnesses or road users to come forward, especially those who may have camera and dash-cam footage.

"Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on Blarney Street in Gurranabraher, Co.Cork on 3rd, October 2022,” a spokesperson said.

"The collision happened at around 6pm in the evening when a car collided with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a male youth (teens), was later taken to Mercy University Hospital to receive treatment. The car failed to remain at the scene,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”