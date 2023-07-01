Garda probe as massive fire ravages historic building in Limerick

The blaze broke out around 1am this morning destroyed Sailor’s Home, O’Curry Street.

Gardai are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic building in Limerick city.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and fire services attended the scene of a fire at a property on O’Curry Street in Limerick at approximately 1am this morning, Saturday, July 1, 2023.

“An examination of the scene was due to take place this morning.

“No injuries reported. Investigations are ongoing.”

A statement released by the Shannon Foynes Port Company, which owns the property said the building was “extensively damaged” in the fire.

“Shannon Foynes Port deeply regrets the fire damage caused to the Sailors' Home on O’Curry Street, Limerick. This is a building with rich architectural heritage and part of the DNA of maritime activity in Limerick, dating back hundreds of years,” read the statement.

“Our priority now is to make the building safe. Once that is achieved, we will assess the extent of the damage.”

“We wish thank the fire services and An Garda Siochana for their response to the fire and their work through the night in getting the blaze under control and making the location safe,” it added.

The detached five-bay two-storey stucco enriched sailor's house, built in 1858, was later used as a military barracks and a constabulary barracks and then a Garda station.

Former Mayor of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler tweeted: “Heartbreaking! A wonderful building with a rich history.

"It has hosted some wonderful exhibitions in recent times & inspired the @Sailors_Home whiskey. A devastating loss to our beautiful built heritage.”

Historian and lecturer Mary Immaculate College, Dr Paul O’Brien, posted a video of the blaze: “The Sailors’ Home, O’Curry Street, #Limerick on fire. Shocking. 1850s built and social history up in flames. I’m devastated. Video by Randel Hodkinson. Residents (in) shock.”

Fire fighters attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service, Cappamore Fire Service, and Rathkeale Fire Service attended the scene.

A statement from David O’Brien, CEO of Limerick Civic Trust, read: “The Limerick Civic Trust were saddened to hear of the tragic fire at the Sailor’s Home on O’Curry Street last night.

“The Limerick Civic Trust have for many years sought to restore and occupy this beautiful old building.

"We now wish to work with all parties, the Shannon Foynes Port Authority, their agents, and others to bring this site back to its original glory.”

Gardaí are also investigating if a car fire that occurred overnight near the scene is connected.