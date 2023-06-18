Garda at centre of cocaine probe resigns after five years on partial pay

The case involved four officers who were then based in a station in the Leinster area.

A garda accused of taking cocaine in a Kildare nightclub has resigned from the force, five-and-a-half years after the high-profile incident that sparked a major internal garda probe.

The investigation focused on an allegation made by a nightclub worker in a Co Kildare venue in December 2017.

A number of off-duty gardaí were “having a night out” in the club when it was claimed a male and female officer were seen by a doorman taking cocaine into a toilet cubicle. The doorman alerted gardaí who arrived at the scene and spoke to the officers.

No illegal drugs were seized, despite a number of searches taking place.

Four gardaí were suspended, and at least three separate homes were raided as part of the investigation, which was described as “very thorough and extensive”.

The female garda claimed she had received the cocaine from another member of the force. It is understood she also said the amount of the drug given to her was small and for personal use only. A criminal investigation into the matter was immediately launched.

It is understood two of the four officers involved resigned from the force within a couple of years of the investigation. A third has been back working as a garda for some time after being disciplined for “being in a licensed premises after hours”.

The fourth garda finally had his disciplinary proceedings concluded late last month, it is understood.

A source explained the garda at the centre of the “long-running disciplinary saga” agreed to resign in early May. It is understood his resignation was accepted by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and his exit from the force was formalised by a garda disciplinary board of inquiry three weeks later. The garda had been suspended on partial pay since December 2017.

A criminal probe into the matter concluded in September 2018, when the DPP directed the four should not be charged with any criminal offence.

The decision came after an investigation led by a senior garda inspector. Any criminal conviction was always unlikely, said a source, given no cocaine was ever recovered.

The case sent shock waves through the force when it first emerged in the Irish Independent in February 2018. ​

​Many officers have questioned how long the process took. “For this case to have dragged on this long, it’s been a waste of everyone’s time and resources. All involved are now just relieved this long-running saga is finally over,” said one source.

However a separate source pointed out the disciplinary process was “complex”, especially considering the DPP ruling.

There has been a steady increase in the number of gardaí under internal investigation in recent years.

Security sources acknowledge there has been a “sea change” in An Garda Síochána’s approach to discipline under Commissioner Harris. He spearheaded the establishment of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit, which became operational in December 2019.

The unit, staffed by around 30 officers, came into existence at a time when a record high of more than 60 gardaí and civilian staff were suspended over suspected misbehaviour.

This number has continued to steadily rise. In July of last year, 110 gardaí were suspended from the force with 17 suspended under the heading of “sexual offences”.