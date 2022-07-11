Garda appeal after teen suffers serious injuries in Kerry accident
Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Tralee, Co.Kerry this morning.
A male teenage was hit by a car at approximately 1.10am on the Brewery Road, according to the Garda Press Office.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Cork University Hospital.
A technical examination of the scene is taking place this morning.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
"Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.”
“Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”
