Funeral of Garda Detective Deirdre Finn who died when her boat caught fire takes place

‘It’s impossible that one so lively and vivacious could no longer be with us’

11/08/2023 Garda coleagues form a guard of honour as the cortege makes its way to church pictured this afternoon at the funeral of Detective Garda Deirdre (Dee) Finn who died in a fire onboard a boat in Carrick on Shannon at the start of the week...Her funeral took place in St. John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A garda detective who died tragically in a boat fire on Monday has been remembered as a lively and vivacious woman who had a love for life and family.

Garda Detective Deirdre Finn, who was in her 50s, died when her boat in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim caught fire.

The experienced Dún Laoghaire-based garda, also known as Dee, was a prominent and respected member of the Garda Representative’s Association (GRA), and in her lengthy and distinguished career had been involved in a number of important investigations.

She had been due to retire in the coming months having reached 30 years of service.

Det Gda Finn, late of Ballinteer and Ballycullen in Dublin, is survived by her father Pat, brothers Cormac and Dermot, and a wide circle of family and friends. She was pre-deceased by only a few short months by her mother Agnes, who died last November.

At St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, symbols brought to the altar to represent Det Gda Finn’s life included her garda cap, her long service and centenary medals, the flag that flew from the back of her boat, her soft toy pigs, a Leinster rugby jersey, her make-up bag, a wine glass to represent her love of company and a good party, and a family photograph.

Fr Jim Caffrey, who has known the Finn family for many years, paid tribute to her and said he had been shocked by the news of her death.

“It was impossible, it seemed, that one so lively and vivacious, could no longer be with us,” he said.

He said he read many tributes to Det Gda Finn on the RIP.ie website, but picked out one from a 15-year-old from Co Clare who never knew Deirdre, but was so touched by her death that they left a tribute. In the tribute, the teen said Deirdre seemed like a loved family member and a fantastic member of An Garda Síochána, something which they aspired to be some day.

Fr Caffrey said Deirdre was like a magnet who drew people to her all the time.

“I’ve known her since she was around 16, and every time I met her I went away with a smile,” he said.

“How can anyone explain something like this? How can terrible things happen to good people? How is Deirdre taken away so young? It would be stupid of me to even attempt an answer,” he added.

At the end of mass, Dee’s brother Cormac paid a loving tribute to her on behalf of the family.

He described how the news of her death last Monday brought “shock, disbelief, denial, numbness, devastation and heartbreak”.

He said Dee was friendly, kind, welcoming, and loved having the craic.

“She was great at organising everyone, but more probably, you thought you were organising things but she was actually at the back pulling the strings,” said Cormac, describing his sister as a happy person and an amazing friend with personal connections with people that lasted a lifetime.

“Dee had a genuine interest in people. She wanted to get to know you. Not only you, but your family and your children,” he said.

He praised An Garda Síochána, and said she loved working with them. And he praised the boating community in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cormac said Dee had bought her boat five years ago, and loved it.

“When Dee was on her boat, she was in her happy place. She was mapping out the next chapter in her life, she was going to spend more time on the Shannon, do something different, but sadly that wasn’t to be.”

“Dee lived her life to the full. When you remember Dee, remember happiness, remember laughter, remember to live life to the full. Remember her smile, Remember your friend. On Sunday night our dear Dee went to sleep never to wake. She was in her happy place, and in her happy place she stayed,” he added.

Deirdre’s father Pat addressed the mourners to thank them for making the loss of Dee easier to bear.

“You have made me the proudest father in the country because you thought so much of my Dee,” he said.

Guards of honour were formed by members of An Garda Síochána as the hearse bearing Dee’s remains arrived and left the church.

High ranking members of the force, including Assistant Commissioners Angela Willis, Cliona Richardson, and Michael McElgunn; Dán Laoghaire Chief Superintendent Matt Nyland, and Chief Superintendent Peter Duff from Ballymun Garda Station, were in attendance.

Following the funeral mass, the remains of Dee Finn were brought to Kilmashogue Cemetery in Rathfarnham for burial.