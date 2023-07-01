Funeral details are announced for student Rory Deegan (22) who died in Greek pool

Rory, a student at the Technological University of the Shannon in Limerick, had travelled to the Greek Island with four other students for work for the summer

Funeral arrangements for a young student who died tragically in a swimming pool in Greece have been announced, after his remains were repatriated to Ireland in recent days.

Rory Deegan (22) from Oldtown, Cullohill, Co Laois was found in a swimming pool in Zakynthos Greece on June 25.

Rory, a student at the Technological University of the Shannon in Limerick, had travelled to the Greek Island with four other students for work for the summer.

His parents run the popular Deegan’s Centra shop in the Co Kilkenny village of Urlingford.

In a heartbreaking post on social medi, the family thanked the community for all their support. They said: “As many of you may know, the Deegan family and this community have suffered a tragic loss with the passing of Rory Deegan.

"Rory was always ready to greet every stranger or friend he met in the shop with a smile and a laugh and he will forever have a place in everyone’s heart.

"The support and help we’ve received from the community just goes to show how highly everyone thought of Rory and how much he will be missed.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace. As a mark of respect our shop will close on Tuesday the 4th of July from 11.30am - 2.30pm.’’

Rory, who was predeceased by his infant sister Laura, is survived by his parents Joe and Diane, his brothers Conor, Barry, Ross, Jack and sister Rachael.

He will repose on Sunday July 2, and Monday July 3, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm both evenings.

The removal is on Tuesday morning, July 4, to St Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill arriving for Requiem Mass at noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.