Fundraiser for hero mum who drowned saving her son’s life in Cork reaches €10K

“Joanna you are a superwoman for saving your son in his time of need.”

A fundraiser for heroic mum Joanna Wisniowska has raised over €10,000 in a matter of days.

The Polish lady tragically died whilst saving the life of her 10-year-old son from drowning near Ballycroneen beach in Cork on Sunday afternoon.

“He will never forget your heroism that has given him the opportunity to make you a very proud mommy,” a statement on the fundraiser page reads.

Joanna’s son was able to make it to safety but she got into difficulty whilst saving her boy, leading to rescue by the RNLI and her transfer to Cork University Hospital, where she sadly died.

The GoFundme site set up to raise funds for Joanna’s children has a heart-breaking affirmation written on the page.

“The loss of anyone close to you is the hardest thing in the world, but the death of a parent at a young age feels like everything around them has come to an end, especially when it's a mother.

Ballycroneen beach

“There is nothing more precious than a mother's love and unfortunately two beautiful children will not get to experience the full loving potential that Joanna wanted to, but won't have the chance to provide

“Joanna may you rest in God loving arms while you watch over your family from heaven and we will watch over them from here. We love and miss you,” the statement concludes.

Cork East Sinn Fein TD Pat Buckley described how Joanna, her partner Maciej and their children Stanislaw and Zofia were well known in the community.

“The family are fully integrated into the town. I think they even have an Irish nickname. It is a pure and utter tragedy.

“That young fella (Stanislaw) was rowing yesterday morning with East Ferry Rowing Club in a regatta. Ballycroneen is a beautiful beach but there can be riptides there,” Mr Buckley added.

The RNLI shared a post on Facebook regarding the tragic event, saying, 'Local coast guard units from Ballycotton and Guileen located one of the swimmers on the rocks who was winched to safety by the crew of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117.

'The second casualty was rescued from the water in a joint operation by both lifeboat crews and transferred into the care of waiting emergency services.

'Sadly, we learned later that the woman we rescued did not recover. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends and our thoughts are with the young child who was brought to safety.

'We also wish to acknowledge the incredible work of our colleagues in the other agencies who worked tirelessly, to try and save a life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.'