Four people escape injury after cars set ablaze in Co Antrim

Two teenage boys were in the property at the time when the cars parked outside were set on fire

A man and woman and two teenage boys have escaped injury after cars were set alight in an arson attack in Ballymoney on Saturday.

The PSNI said the vehicles were parked at the home in the Crescent area of the town when they were targeted.

An investigation is now underway.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before midnight, it was reported that two cars parked outside a house in the area were set alight with both vehicles damaged during the incident. It was reported that a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s and two teenage boys were inside the property but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2334 27/08/22.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a wheelie bin was set alight at the front of a property in an arson attack in Magherafelt on Friday.

Police said the incident happened on Leckagh Drive in the early hours of the morning and have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.

PSNI Detective Constable Dunlop said: “Shortly after 00:35am, it was reported that a wheelie bin was set against the front door of the property and set alight. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, which had caused damage to the front door of the property. There was no one inside during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or who saw anything suspicious between midnight on Thursday 25th August and the early hours of Friday 26th August to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 50 26/08/22.”