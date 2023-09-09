Four men arrested after violent melee on busy street in Galway city

Four Gardai then arrive on the scene and try to control it.

FOUR men were arrested and were due to appear in court today after a mass brawl broke out in Galway city yesterday afternoon during which pepper spray had to be used.

Two burly men from well-known families in Co Galway initially faced off as they began to trade blows in the middle of William street, as cars tried to avoid them.

“They’re actually boxing,” remarks one man in footage shared online, as a woman cries “Oh my God”.

Gardai at the scene of the brawl

As they violently reign down punches on each other one man exclaims “Jesus!”, while others from the footpath egg them on with “go on, go on!”.

Shocked bystanders looked as the men took over most of the road before ceasing after a couple of minutes.

As one man shouts “you started it, we’ll finish it”, they are surrounded by over a dozen men while one young woman furiously points and shrieks at them.

Four Gardai then arrive on the scene and try to control it.

As they try to restrain the shrieking woman a mass brawl breaks out among rival groups of men on the street, with punches traded.

Gardai initially appeared outnumbered, but a Garda then intervened and sprayed pepper spray in the warring factions’ direction.

As one man with a bloodied face is led off in handcuffs into the back of a Garda van an opponent can be heard taunting his name and calling him a “b*****d”.

Local sources say the rival factions are from two well-known families some members of which have been involved in a long running feud, one of them based in Galway city and the other with origins in Tuam.

A Garda spokesperson told Sundayworld.com: “Gardaí have charged four men following a public order incident on William Street, Galway yesterday afternoon, Friday 8th September 2023 at approximately 3.00pm.

“The four men are due to appear before Galway District Court this morning, Saturday 9th September 2023 at 10.30am.”