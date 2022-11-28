Forty-five homeless people were not offered emergency shelter in Dublin last month

Capacity fears as almost 100 families have to be housed in emergency accommodation outside capital

No emergency accommodation was offered for 45 homeless people last month in Dublin as almost 100 families are now being accommodated outside the Capital.

The numbers have rapidly jumped from the summer months as new fears have emerged about capacity in housing homeless people over the winter months.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) was unable to offer accommodation to 45 people last month for a total of 14 days.

A total of 99 families are now being accommodated outside of the capital in emergency housing, an increase from 63 during the summer months.

New figures from the DRHE show 13 people could not be accommodated in emergency housing across four nights from November 1 to November 16.

The executive said it sometimes faces “difficulties” in housing families, depending on their size and location, however, it said it always works “to resolve this as quickly as possible”.

Emergency accommodation is usually provided to people who are made homeless.

Such accommodation includes hostels, refuges or family hubs and fears have been raised that the State is running out of rooms to offer homeless people.

Independent.ie previously reported on the challenges the DRHE faced housing people in the summer months with homeless Dublin families having to be housed outside of the capital in July and August.

The Government is coming under increasing pressure to tackle homelessness as a record 11,397 people were in emergency accommodation during October.

Up to 20,000 people took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday for a ‘Raise the Roof’ rally to urge ministers to act on housing.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said the Government’s failure to build enough social and affordable homes is the “cause” of the current “surge” in homelessness.

“Not only is this failure leading to more and more singles and families entering emergency accommodation, it is also trapping them there for very long periods of time,” he said.

He said homeless Dubliners have to be housed in the commuter counties or sleep on the streets.

“The figures from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive show that as people are unable to exit homelessness more and more people are unable to access emergency accommodation in Dublin.

“They are being forced to take up places in Kildare and Meath or to sleep rough or sofa surf.

“This is completely unacceptable and shows once again the complete failure of Government housing policy.

“Until the supply of social and affordable housing increases this housing emergency will continue,” he added.

The Government has imposed a ban on evictions during the winter months in a bid to put a stop to landlords selling up properties as prices boom.

However, opposition politicians have urged for the ban to be extended for a number of years to stop even more people from becoming homeless.

Landlords can still evict tenants if they refuse to pay rent, damage the property or if they engage in anti social or criminal behaviour.

The Government has said the “moratorium” on notice to quits (NTQs) by landlords will end in April.

The temporary ban aims to put a stop to landlords selling up properties and exiting the market over the winter months.

Evictions which are due to fall during the moratorium will not be able to take place if a NTQ was served before the moratorium kicks in.

The eviction notice period increases for tenants who have lived in the property for long periods of time, for example, tenancies of less than six months get 90 days’ notice but tenancies of over nine years get over seven months’ notice.​