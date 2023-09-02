Footballer nephew of Ronan Keating scores hat-trick weeks after dad’s death in crash

Ruairi celebrated the third goal by removing his jersey, holding the ‘Keating’ name up to the ecstatic supporters.

There were emotional scenes as Cork footballer Ruairí Keating scored a hat-trick and paid tribute to his late father on Friday night.

The Cork City star and nephew of Ronan Keating dedicated the goals to his dad Ciaran amid cheers from fans at the end of the game against Sligo Rovers.

Ruairí’s father and Ronan’s brother died following a car accident in July.

The talented striker was clearly emotional as he pointed to the sky following the game, in which he scored three goals.

The funeral of Ciaran Keating

He left the pitch at full-time in tears as he was patted on the back by club owner Dermot Usher and cheered off by supporters.

Afterwards, he took the time to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.

Ciaran died following a two-car collision in Co Mayo. He and his wife had been travelling to see their son play in Sligo when the accident occurred.

“I am just delighted for him overall with what has gone on in the past and the tragic accident,” said Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley following the match.

“It happened up in Sligo when we were up there. He was quite emotional about it and I think all of the lads appreciated the whole situation. His work-rate was good. It just marries into a great victory for us this evening.”

At his funeral service in July, Ruairí said his father was the entire family's “rock and leader”.

Ronan, who was among the pallbearers at the funeral mass, also performed a musical tribute to his brother.

The former Boyzone star sang ‘This is your song’ at the service and dedicated it to his brother.

Before he started singing, Ronan said: “Ciarán and Annemarie, you’ve done a spectacular job. Three incredible human beings – your strength over the last few days has been so incredible and you have made your dad very proud.

“This song was written 25 years ago when we lost our mum. I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but here we are.”

On Friday night, the proud uncle shared a TV clip of one of his nephew’s goals on his Instagram account.

Ronan has told how his untimely loss has impacted on the family, describing recent weeks as “the hardest time”.

“Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last [five] weeks,” Keating wrote on social media.

“It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that).”