Flood of tributes pour in for ‘fabulous’ young Cavan boxer killed in A1 road tragedy

Harrison Jameson was confirmed by police as the victim of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge, Newry

A flood of tributes have poured in for young Cavan boxer Harrison Jameson who was tragically killed following a crash on the A1 this week.

The 23-year-old’s name was confirmed by police following the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge, Newry.

An investigation has been launched by the PSNI.

In a statement to Northern Sound, Sergeant Neil Harrison said police received a report shortly after 11am on Wednesday, October 19 of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on the previous evening.

"An investigation in to the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information.

"We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Dublin Road / A1 area at around the time the collision occurred, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.”

The Dublin Road, which was closed for a period of time on Wednesday has now fully re-opened.

A notice on RIPe.ie simply states that the death has occurred of Harrison Jameson

Billis of Ballyjamesduff, Cavan who “passed away, following a tragic car accident”.

While funeral arrangements will be made later people have flocked to the condolences section to offer their sympathies to his family.

“Deepest sympathy to you all John, Shirley, Mitchell, Vicky, Jade and all the extended family,” one reads.

“We are so very sad to hear this tragic news. Thinking of you and praying for you all.”

Another adds: “So sorry to hear of your loss Jade, sincere condolences to you and your family at this time. Thinking of you all. May he Rest in Peace.”

Another one has written: “Deepest sympathy to Harrisons family on this such shocking very sad news. My heart goes out to you all x. Fly high my friend.”

One person remembered Harrison as “such a kind and gentle soul”.

“It was a pleasure to share our college years with him. Fly high with the angels, Rest in Peace,”

One other reads: “So sorry for your loss. Harrison was a fabulous young man. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Virginia Boxing Club Co Cavan posted on Facebook: “Myself and the club would like to send our deepest condolences to the Jameson family in this time.

"Harrison was a credit to our club. I’ve seen him grow from a little boy into the man he was today! He had everything in his hands ready for him and was just about to have his first pro debut on the 19th of November! his present (sic) in the gym will be missed! Gone but not forgot Harrison you’ll be forever missed.”