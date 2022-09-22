Female cyclist (40s) seriously injured in road incident involving a truck in Celbridge
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after they rushed to the scene on the Shackleton Road at approximately 8am
A female cyclist has been seriously injured in an incident involving a truck in Celbridge, Co Kildare.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after they rushed to the scene on the Shackleton Road at approximately 8am.
“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist on the Shackleton Road, Celbridge,” gardai said.
Read more
“The cyclist, a woman in her 40s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be serious.
“The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.”
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Tik-shock | Watch as a shocking new Tiktok video shows Dublin youths joyriding stolen imported cars
Marty Party Panto | Marty Morrissey lands role in Snow White at National Stadium pantomime
Trouble in paradise | Police launch probe into Marbella car-chase shooting hours after Irishman gun attack
witness appeal | Female cyclist (40s) seriously injured in road incident involving a truck in Celbridge
two counts | DUP councillor William Walker charged with trying to sexually communicate with kids online
Tough Cook-ies | Doireann Garrihy and Deirdre O’Kane among stars set for new series of The Restaurant
dirty money | London council considers seizing Russian oligarchs’ homes for affordable housing
Alleged assault | Clondalkin husband charged with serious assault on wife after he ‘lost the head’
Star power | Mel C, Brian Cox and Ciara Mageean join this week's Late Late Show line-up
next up | Katie Taylor’s next appearance in the ring is confirmed