Family of young man (19) who died in road tragedy slam thugs who vandalised grave

The family of a young Longford man who died in a road tragedy involving a bus earlier this year have slammed the "sick tramps" behind the vandalising of his grave.

Extensive damage was caused to the McDonnell family plot in the midlands town’s Ballymacormack Cemetery this week, barely four months after nineteen-year-old Martin McDonnell was tragically killed.

The nineteen-year-old had been planning to marry his fianceé Shirley Dempsey in Northern Ireland three weeks before tragedy struck.

Mr McDonnell’s final resting place is located beside that of his older brother Ciaran, who was also tragically killed in tragic circumstances following a single vehicle collision in north Longford on New Year’s Day last year.

Image shows the damage done to the graves

A distraught family member hit out at how vandals had ripped up the family’s burial plot and posted a series of photographs online.

They show a series of floral tributes and religious monuments strewn across the ground alongside a wooden cross carrying the epitaph ‘in loving memory of Martin McDonnell’.

Ciaran (left) and Martin (right) McDonnell

One family member wrote on social media: “Ye sick vermin rotten b*******, breaking up two young fellas graves that is not here to defend themselves.”

It comes in the wake of an outburst of unruly scenes that marred the removal of Mr McDonnell in April during which video footage showed two groups of warring factions trading insults outside a funeral home in the county town.

Several gardaí were forced to physically restrain a number of young women who began hurling abuse in the direction of a group of men who could be seen standing outside the entrance to the county town’s former Connolly Barracks site.

Martin was fatally injured as he walked along Longford town’s Convent Road in Longford in April.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the young man’s life.

His fiancee Shirley said at the time: “You were my whole life.

“I’d give my life just to have you back. I just can’t come to terms that God took you away from me and I will never understand why.

“All we had was each other and you told me that everyday. We were going to the north in three weeks to get married and were going to keep it a secret until the day.”