Family of tragic Tallaght siblings thank all ‘for love and kindness’ ahead of funerals

The siblings will be laid to rest on Friday PIC: RIP.ie

The family of the three children who died in the Tallaght tragedy over the weekend have thanked everyone “for all their love and kindness” as details of the siblings’ funerals were announced.

Lisa Cash (18) and Chelsea and Christy Cawley (both 8) will be laid to rest on Friday morning after funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield.

In a message on their RIP.ie death notice, the family wrote that they would “like to say a very special thanks to everyone for all their love and kindness over the past few days.

“Thank you all so much.”

The notice states that the death has occurred of Lisa Cash, Chelsea and Christy Cawley of Rossfield Avenue, Brookfield, Dublin.

The “beloved and cherished son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and much loved brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey” died “tragically, at home”.

The notice adds: “Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family, grandparents Martin McDonagh, Martin and Mag, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Baby David, extended family and all their many friends.

“Safe in the arms of the Angels.”

According to the notice, the siblings will repose at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght, on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm, with removal on Thursday evening to St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield arriving at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am and afterwards for burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Andy Cash (24), of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court, charged with the murders of his brother and two sisters at their home on September 4.

Judge McNamara remanded the defendant in custody, as a bail application for a murder charge can only be granted by the High Court.

He will appear before Cloverhill district court next Friday, September 9, via video link at 10am.