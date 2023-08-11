Family of one-punch attack victim pleads for justice at his funeral

‘An unwarranted act of violence took him from us’

The family of a man who died following a one-punch attack in Dublin today pleaded with mourners at his funeral to join them “in our fight for justice”.

Martin Lynn (33) was remembered as a “kind, sensitive and gentle soul” who expressed his passion for life through his “love of rock music”.

His sister Sharon told mourners that it was “an unwarranted act of violence that took him away from us” and called on those in attendance to aid the family “in our fight for justice for Martin”.

Mr Lynn died on August 1 in Beaumont Hospital after he was the victim of a one-punch attack near his home in Whitehall after a night out.

Martin was rushed to hospital after being struck by a motorcyclist when exited a taxi on Sunday, July 30, at around 4.30am on Larkhill Road in Whitehall, Dublin.

The sports injury clinic worker had just stepped out of the passenger side of the taxi when he was confronted by a motorcyclist.

After an exchange of words, Mr Lynn was punched and fell to the ground. He died two days later.

Speaking at Martin’s funeral, his sister Sharon said it was hard to speak about him in the past tense “when I haven’t accepted that he is gone”.

Sharon and Martin Lynn (Photo: Sharon Flynn/Facebook)

“It's hard to put into words how wonderful a person he really was. The sad reality is that while I always knew he was sensitive, considerate and extremely kind; I don't think I realised how lucky I was to have him as my brother.

"Everyone who met him fell in loved with him, even if it was for a short while. I hope he knew this.

“We had a lot of similarities, but also a lot of differences. It would make him laugh today to see his sister wearing his Trivium t-shirt – that's a heavy metal band for anyone who doesn't know.

"He had a great sense of humour. And I've no doubt if roles were reversed, he'd be right up here in a Britney Spears t-shirt,” Sharon said.

Mourners were told of how Martin became an uncle for the first time this year to Sharon’s daughter Lily and had “tears in his eyes” when she asked him to be godfather.

"Lily will grow up knowing everything there is to know about her uncle. But it fills me with such anger and sadness that an unwarranted act of violence is what has taken Martin away from us. I had a picture of Lily by his bedside in the hospital.

"I thought if anything could spur him on to wake up, it could be her but it was too late,” Sharon said.

Martin is survived by his beloved parents Patrick and Sadie and his loving sister Sharon. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister, brother-in-law Anthony, his niece Lily, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends and colleagues.

He will be cremated today in a private ceremony in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a toxicology report and a post-mortem examination to determine the course of their investigation.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward as their investigation continues.

Sharon, in a social media post on Thursday, urged people to come forward and help Gardaí get justice for Martin’s family.

“If you want to help us to get justice for Martin, can you check any doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage you may have from Sunday 30 July between 1am and 6am if you live in Whitehall or any of the surrounding areas.”