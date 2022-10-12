FAI apologises after Ireland players seen singing pro-IRA songs in wake of World Cup win

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said they would ‘remind the players of their responsibilities’

The FAI has apologised after footage emerged of Republic of Ireland players singing pro-IRA songs in the aftermath of their qualification for the World Cup in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said they would "remind the players of their responsibilities” after a video circulated on social media appearing to show the team celebrating in their Hampden Park dressing room after the game chanting "Ooh ah, up the 'RA".

The reference is to a song associated with support of the Irish Republican Army.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning the FAI said: "The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night."

Ireland manager Vera Pauw added: "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that."

Veteran player Aine O'Gorman reiterated the apology, telling RTÉ Sport: 'We sang 100 songs last night and that was the one that went out. We would just like to apologise to anyone who was offended."