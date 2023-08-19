Ex-presidential hopeful Peter Casey hits out as Labour Court orders he pay over €3k to employee

Mr Casey said that in America, "non-performers get fired and employers do not have to go through" the Labour Court

Former presidential hopeful Peter Casey has hit out after the Labour Court ordered him to pay €3,000 to an underperforming employee who was unfairly dismissed.

The damages were awarded to recruitment consultant Michael O’Sullivan despite a finding that he “contributed significantly to his dismissal by virtue of his pattern of sustained underperformance".

This, the court found, included "sending a most inappropriate and threatening email to his junior female colleague on 23 March 2021".

The Labour Court decided Mr O’Sullivan was entitled to damages following his dismissal from executive recruitment company Claddagh Resources and awarded him €3,000.

Mr Casey, who finished second to President Michael D. Higgins in the 2018 election and was a panellist on TV show Dragon’s Den, said Ireland needs to review its labour laws to remain attractive to foreign investors.

He told Independent.ie that in America, "non-performers get fired and employers do not have to go through" the Labour Court.

Michael O'Sullivan had appealed an earlier decision of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) which decided that he was unfairly dismissed by the company but awarded him only €250 after finding he had contributed to his own dismissal.

In its ruling today the Labour court held the WRC's decision and that Michael O'Sullivan "failed to prove that he took reasonable steps to mitigate his losses" by applying for new roles in the three months after he was dismissed.

It added that after the first three months he did take reasonable steps to find a new role and as such was entitled to damages for this period only.

This amount was reduced because he significantly contributed to his own dismissal.

Peter Casey also said that the court "agreed that he had only applied for two positions in 90 days" but that it "still decided to award him €3,000".

"The Trump tax changes means that American companies no longer benefit for the 12.5pc tax rate in Ireland as their taxes are all rolled up into their US tax returns.

The cost of doing business, is now much more important than the benefits of the lower tax.

"If Ireland wants to hold onto the American companies who pay the lion share of our corporate taxable income we need to make changes and advertise the fact that we have made changes," he added.

In the WRC's ruling last November the adjudicator Pat Brady said that Mr O’Sullivan’s employment was terminated by Mr Casey “without even the slightest nod in the direction of a fair process”.

However, he also found Mr Casey had been provoked into firing Mr O’Sullivan after the recruitment consultant sent the “unacceptably threatening” email to a work colleague who resigned from the business a short time later.

Mr O’Sullivan, whose €45,000-a-year position was under pressure at the time due to his work performance, believed the woman had been “speaking negatively” about him.

In the email, he falsely claimed he received legal advice that her alleged behaviour was grounds for her dismissal and for him to sue her for defamation.

In correspondence, the company later said the woman never spoke negatively to senior management about him.