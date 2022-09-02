Electric Picnic fans warned to prepare for ‘mud fest’ as wind and rain warning issued

‘Obviously you're going to have to be prepared for all eventualities when you head down to Stradbally’

Festival staff enjoy some sun at the festival site earlier this week. Picture: Collins — © Colin Keegan

The 70,000 people heading to Electric Picnic this weekend have been warned to prepare for a potential ‘mud fest’ as Met Eireann issued a weather advisory for wet and windy conditions over the weekend.

Describing it as “just bad timing”, the forecaster’s Matthew Martin said the conditions could lead to some localised flooding in Stradbally.

"For today certainly it doesn't look too bad initially for much of the day,” he told Newstalk Breakfast this morning.

"But it's really going to deteriorate later this evening and tonight - and then the weekend is looking quite wet at times.

"Whilst there's going to be heavy rain at times, there are going decent dry periods as well.

"So it's not all bad - but there is that possibility that there could be some localised flooding.

"It certainly is not ideal conditions".

The music festival begins today in Co Laois with a record 70,000 people attending after a two year Covid-hiatus.

However, there are fears that this year's festival could turn into a 'mudfest’ with a weather advisory in place for wet and windy conditions across the country from 7pm on Friday until 7pm on Monday.

"Obviously you're going to have to be prepared for all eventualities when you head down to Stradbally,” Mr Martin added.

He added: "It's just unfortunate now, it looks like low pressure is going to be the dominant factor of our weather - really for the next week or so.

"It's just bad timing, I guess".

Carlow Weather tweeted: “Latest high resolution model showing forecast rainfall up to Saturday evening with some heavy rain today and tonight and also tomorrow morning,.

“Followed by sunny spells and heavy showers pushing in from Southwest tomorrow afternoon.”