Egg-cellent advice for dog owners this Easter from animal welfare charity

“The biggest threat to dogs is consuming chocolate.”

Dogs love Easter too but owners need to be aware of dangers. — © © Fran Veale

Chocolate will poison your dog and owners need to be aware of other toxic threats to their pets this Easter, says animal welfare charity, Dogs Trust,

Dogs Trust is Ireland's largest dog welfare charity, established in a Dublin rehoming centre in November 2009.

“With Easter just a few days away, we are asking dog owners to be extra cautious of potentially poisonous food that are popular this time of year,” the charity says.

Visits top the vet, hospital or worse can easily be avoided if minders are aware of the potential dangers to their furry friends. Dogs Trust highlighted some of the most pressing hazards, some of which seem very innocuous.

Some pet shops stock Easter egg alternatives. — © © Fran Veale

“The biggest toxic threat to dogs is consuming chocolate as it contains theobromine which can have fatal consequences.

“However, chocolate is not the only cause for concern this Springtime. Daffodils also pose risks as these beautiful Easter flowers can be toxic if consumed.

“Eating the bulbs, flowers or even drinking water from the vase can have similar effects to eating chocolate. The same can be said for hot-cross buns, another popular Easter treat, as ingesting even a small amount of raisins could lead to kidney failure,” the group said.

Further information provided includes the key signs of poisoning and what to do in case of emergency.

“Vomiting, diarrhoea, a tender abdomen, excessive thirst, excitability, a racing heart rate, drooling and seizures are all key signs something may have been ingested or that something is wrong.

“If you see your dog eating any of these items, or even if you suspect that this has happened, it is essential that you contact your vet immediately for advice and treatment.

“The sooner veterinary treatment is implemented, the greater your dog’s chances of recovery.

“Most practices have an emergency out of hours number so it might be a good idea to have this saved in your phone – just in case of an emergency.

“Finally, many pet shops will stock a dog friendly alternative to Easter eggs. These eggs are usually made from carob which is not harmful to dogs. We would suggest checking the ingredients to ensure your dog isn’t sensitive to any of the other contents. As with any dog treats, we recommend they are given in moderation to avoid causing an upset tummy”