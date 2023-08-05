Dublin residents evacuated after floods while festival goers told to ‘stay in tents’

Flooding disrupts trains as 40mm of rain falls

Residents of a Dublin suburb have been evacuated from their homes following flooding in the area overnight.

Eight people were evacuated by firefighters in Clontarf this morning.

The basement of a nearby apartment block has also flooded.

Counties in Connacht, north Leinster and the greater Dublin areas have been heaviest hit by the wet weather as Storm Antoni moves eastwards.

Approximately 30-40mm of rain fell overnight, according to early figures from Met Éireann.

Thousands across the country have woken up to major disruptions following downpours overnight, while others are waking up in windy conditions in festival tents in Cork and Waterford.

Dublin Fire Brigade responding to flooding in Clontarf. Photo: Twitter / @DubFireBrigade

Cork music festival Indiependence told campers to “stay in their tents where possible” and ensure their belongings are secure in a social media post earlier this morning.

"Met Éireann weather update that this wind [will] last for another couple of hours at least.”

In Waterford, All Together Now – a festival headlined by stars like Lorde and Iggy Pop – have issued a similar notice to festival goers.

"Please be advised Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning. We would encourage you to secure any loose items for the safety of all festival goers,” they said.

There have been a number of disruptions to DART and rail services in the capital as a result of flooding near train stations.

Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets in the affected areas as services are currently suspended between Killester and Clontarf Road as well as Pelletstown and Broombridge.

Earlier this morning, trains travelling on the line between Bray and Dun Laoghaire were suspended as a result of flooding.

Services resumed shortly after 7.30am, though were continuing to operate with knock-on delays.

The ESB is continuing work to restore power to a number of affected areas across the country, including locations in Dublin, Cork, Tipperary, Galway and beyond.

According to the ESB Network’s Powercheck resource, some 5,741 customers are impacted in Grange in north Dublin.

Customers can report a fault and receive updates about the restoration of the power supply on the Powercheck website.

A number of parkrun events were also cancelled this morning following heavy rain or courses becoming blocked by fallen trees.

Met Éireann have issued Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and counties in Munster with a Status Yellow wind warning that is valid until 1pm.

A Status Yellow Wind warning also remains in place in Dublin and Wicklow until 1pm while a separate wind warning was issued for Louth and Meath earlier his morning. It was in effect between 4am and 9am.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Rain warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow was issued by Met Éireann and was in effect from 6.21am this morning until 11am.