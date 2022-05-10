| 15.1°C Dublin

Confirmed Dr Ronan Glynn resigns as Deputy Chief Medical Officer

This follows Dr Tony Holohan’s resignation as Chief Medical Officer early last month

Eoghan Moloney

Dr Ronan Glynn has resigned as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Dr Glynn will exit his post at the end of May. No news is yet available as to his successor.

This follows Dr Tony Holohan’s resignation as Chief Medical Officer early last month following controversy surrounding his secondment to a Professorial role at Trinity College Dublin.

Dr Holohan will resign from his role as CMO in July.

More to follow...

