Donegal: Gardaí continue search for missing victim of violent assault after ‘confession’

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard are carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person (Pic: Joe Dunne)

Gardaí are continuing to search for the victim of a suspected violent assault in Donegal following a “confession” by a suspect.

A major multi-agency operation is continuing to the hunt for the missing man, aged in his mid-60s, who was last seen in the Killybegs area at the weekend.

Detectives are investigating whether the man was the victim of a serious attack in different locations, including at the cliffs at Sliabh Liag, before his disappearance.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, arrested on suspicion of assault, were last night released without charge while searches continued for the victim.

Gardaí are still trying to establish what happened in the area between Saturday and Sunday and have recovered a blood-splattered car.

The man’s disappearance came to light earlier this week after a woman allegedly confessed to a third party that she had been involved in a violent assault with a man.

The woman claimed the male victim was beaten with a rock in a car and further assaulted at the cliffs at Sliabh Liag, about 50km west of Donegal town.

Gardaí were subsequently notified by the third party and an investigation was launched.

The alleged victim has not been seen since, and gardaí have been liaising with his family.

A source said: “This is a very complex situation and gardaí are still attempting to locate the individual who was the victim of this alleged serious assault, but he has not yet been found.

“What was stated in this apparent confession has yet to be proved and the investigation is ongoing.”

The man released from garda custody last night is known to gardaí for previous involvement in violent assaults, and he has served a custodial sentence.

The Irish Coast Guard has been helping gardaí with the search operation, while the Sliabh Liag area, which is popular with tourists, remains closed to the public.

A house in the Killybegs area has been sealed off since Monday. Forensics officers are at the property and are carrying out a search of the property.

A key part of the investigation will focus on be forensic evidence taken from a car, which includes blood spatters.

A warrant to examine the vehicle was granted at Monday’s sitting of Letter- kenny District Court.

Since then, gardaí have been examining the car as they try to form a bigger picture of what exactly might have happened. It is understood the car belongs to one of the people who were arrested.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for witnesses following an incident that occurred in the Sliabh Liag/Killybegs area in Co Donegal between Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.”

Anyone with information can call Ballyshannon garda station at 071 985 8530.