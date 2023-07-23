Dept. of Foreign Affairs urges Irish citizens to comply with evacuations on Greek island of Rhodes

The Department has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the current fires

Smoke rising from a wildfire covers the air over a basketball court, near Lardos, on the island of Rhodes, Greece. Photo: REUTERS/Vassilis Ikoutas

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Irish citizens to be alert and stay away from affected areas as as wildfires continue to ravage the Greek island of Rhodes.

Thousands of tourists and residents have been forced to evacuate several villages on the island. Officials feared that high winds would hamper efforts to contain the flames on Sunday.

The fires have burned for nearly a week on part of the island.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Department has been contacted by a number of Irish citizens impacted by the current fires in Rhodes, Greece.

"The wildfires have caused road closures and extensive damage to property, particularly in the centre of the island, and some areas are being evacuated," the spokesperson said.

"Irish citizens are being advised to be alert and stay away from the affected areas and to move rapidly out of any areas affected. This is an evolving situation, and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities.

"Irish citizens should call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if they are in immediate danger. People should turn mobile phones on to roaming, to receive alerts from local authorities.

"Temporary shelters have been established by the authorities in Greece for tourists who have had to evacuate their hotels. Citizens should contact their tour operator or agency for information on arrangements and flights.

"Anyone in need of consular assistance can call the Embassy of Ireland in Greece on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655. If in Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs HQ can be contacted on 01 4082527.

"If citizens are planning to travel to Rhodes, it is important prior to travel that they check with their travel operator or agency, or their hotel, to see if the area they plan to visit is impacted by the current wildfires and evacuations. There is likely to be travel disruption. The Department is advising against travel to the affected areas."

Flights

Meanwhile, TUI has stated it is cancelling all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including July 25, due to the wildfires.

Separately, Ryanair flights to/from Rhodes Airport are currently operating as normal and unaffected by the forest fires.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Passengers departing from Rhodes should be advised that we will accept temporary travel documentation issued by the Greek Police.

“The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also set up a helpdesk at Rhodes airport to assist visitors who have lost their travel documents.

“Please check your Ryanair app where you will be notified of any changes to your Ryanair flight.”

Meanwhile TUI told the Irish Independent: “We are working with the local authorities in Rhodes who are managing the movement of people, food and power in the impacted areas of the island

“We have reps on the ground at all evacuation points and have brought in additional team members to Rhodes to support customers in a difficult and evolving situation

“We’ll continue to work with the authorities and do everything we can to assist those affected. “We’re continuing to closely monitor the wildfires in Rhodes which have led to the evacuation of a number of hotels in the South of the island.

“We appreciate how distressing and difficult it is for customers who have been evacuated and ask that they follow the advice of the local authorities who are managing tourist movements in impacted areas.

“Our resort teams are doing everything they can to support customers, working closely with the relevant authorities.

“We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday, and passengers due to travel on Wednesday will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday.

“Those customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home. The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority.”