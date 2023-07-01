DCI John Caldwell praises ‘amazing’ medical staff who saved his life after New IRA murder bid

‘Those present witnessed horrors that night that no child should ever have to’, detective says

DCI John Caldwell and Ciaran Hinds at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on June 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

DCI John Caldwell wins the Special Recognition Award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on June 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

A senior detective who survived a New IRA murder bid has praised the “amazing” medical staff who saved his life.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh earlier this year.

He had been coaching a youth football team when he was shot multiple times and left critically injured.

In his first public comments, Mr Caldwell said the young people present that night witnessed horrors that no child should ever have to.

He was speaking as he received a special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

Mr Caldwell was nominated in part by the young people who attend the sports complex where he was shot.

Speaking at Friday night’s ceremony, presented in association with Ulster Bank, Mr Caldwell said he felt "incredibly honoured” to receive the award.

“Thank you so much to the boys from Beragh Swifts football team who took the time and effort to nominate me,” he said.

“It means a great deal to me personally.”

The senior detective was attacked while putting footballs into his car after the coaching session on February 22.

The New IRA later said it carried out the attack, which was widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland.

Mr Caldwell said he would be forever indebted to the efforts of those who saved his life on February 22.

"I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal,” he added.

"They witnessed horrors that night that no child should ever have to.

“My thoughts were to shout for them to run to safety. I have known these kids for years, and we had just finished a coaching session when this attack took place.

"I am so glad that my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate that any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from. We will get through it together.

"They are a great bunch of kids and I am humbled by their nomination."

Mr Caldwell was released from hospital in April.

He thanked those who came to his aid on the night he was targeted, and the emergency staff who have helped him with his recovery.

He said: "To the brave people who ran to help me when I was shot - that took some guts, as they were putting themselves in harm's way.

“And thank you to the emergency services and the amazing medical staff who looked after me in many ways, for many months.

"A special thank you goes to my fantastic family who have been instrumental in my recovery.

“There’s still some way to go, but with their love and support, I will get there."

The Prime Minister made a surprise appearance via video message during the ceremony.

Rishi Sunak, announcing the award, praised Mr Caldwell as a “true hero of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Sunak said: “It’s a real pleasure to present the Spirit of Northern Ireland’s special recognition award this evening to someone that I admire hugely.

" A policeman, a father. A husband. A football coach. A man who, when his own life was in danger, was still thinking of others, calling out to the children around him to run to safety.”

The Prime Minister added in his recorded message: “When I visited him in his hospital bed, he was still thinking about the future of the society he loves. A great man and a true hero of Northern Ireland.

“Congratulations, John. We wish you all the best for your continued recovery.”

The awards were held at the Culloden Estate and Spa and recognised those who have made a special contribution to Northern Ireland in the past year.

It marked only the second public appearance by Mr Caldwell since he left hospital in April.

He attended a coronation garden party at Hillsborough Castle Gardens in May, with King Charles and Queen Camilla also making an appearance.

Shortly before he was discharged from hospital, Mr Sunak visited Mr Caldwell during a visit to Northern Ireland. He later said the detective told him “we can’t go back” to a troubled past.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne also paid tribute to the senior detective via a recorded message, saying he was “proud of his determination.”

“Hello John, how fabulous it is to share this special moment with you and your family and your supporters in being recognised with this special recognition award,” he said.

“I know how important it will be to you, to your family and to the people who work for us and with us.

“We’re so proud of your determination, stoicism and what you represent in terms of bouncing back in how you’ve dealt with this awful set of circumstances.”

Mr Byrne added that he was “very sorry” he was unable to attend the awards, which honoured some of Northern Ireland’s most famous faces, including Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody.

“What I can tell you, and I know this will touch your heartstrings, is that the people who recommended your award were among the young people who went through those awful events in February,” the Chief Constable said.

“As an organisation, we are so proud of what you have done and what you represent for us, both now and going forwards. Have a fabulous evening with those you care so much about.”

Twenty-eight people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of Mr Caldwell.

In May, seven men were charged with attempted murder.