Crime World listeners pick their top gangster film during live show with Nicola Tallant

Lucky listeners of Nicola Tallant’s award-winning podcast Crime World were treated to a night to remember at The Sugar Club in Dublin last Thursday.

The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club, which has been running as a feature on the hit podcast, held a live event to discuss the films featured in the series and to announce which gangster film was voted the ultimate fan favourite.

Treated to Dingle Whiskey cocktails on arrival, winners were entertained by comedian Emma Doran before a panel discussion with Nicola Tallant, Sunday World deputy editor Niall Donald and comedian Peter McGann.

Discussing the success of the night, Nicola said: “t was so good to meet some of our wonderful listeners who made the evening such a success.”

Nicola Tallant at The Dingle Whiskey Crime World Movie Club — © Owen Breslin

“The show itself was very interesting as we talked about the real stories behind our favourite Hollywood gangsters. It is fascinating to draw parallels between the golden age of the mafiosos and the gangland crime we see happening on our own front door.”

“I was honoured to share the stage with my colleague Niall Donald, as well as Peter McGann and Emma Doran, who opened the show with a hilarious stand-up set,”she added.​

‘Goodfellas’ was crowned as the listener’s favourite gangster film, with a whopping 33.5pc of the vote. Pulp Fiction came in second with 15.5pc and in joint third place with 12.3 pc of the vote were Scarface and The Godfather.

Comedian Emma Doran

Meanwhile, Pulp Fiction was deemed to have the best soundtrack with a landslide 55.5 pc of the votes.

Goodfellas came in second with 12.9 pc and The Godfather came third with 8.4 pc. Scarface and Goodfellas continued to rack up wins as Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, from Scarface was crowned as the fan’s favourite character (38.7 pc).

The Dingle Whiskey Crime World Movie Club — © Owen Breslin

Goodfellas favourites Tommy DeVito, played by Joe Pesci, (21.3 pc) and Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, (20 pc) came in second and third place.

A clear fan favourite, Tommy DeVito took gold once again for ‘Favourite Line’, Pesci’s excellent delivery of “You think I’m funny? Funny how? Funny like a clown? Do I amuse you?” to Liotta’s character Henry Hill.

The Dingle Whiskey Crime World Movie Club — © Owen Breslin

The Dance scene from Pulp Fiction, featuring Mia Wallace, played by Uma Thurman, and Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta, was voted as listeners’ favourite movie scene.

The five episodes, which were sponsored by Dingle Whiskey featured Emma Doran, Peter McGann, The Two Norries, Fionnuala Jay, and a host of Sunday World favourites.

Films spotlighted in the series included The Departed, Pulp Fiction, City of God, Donnie Brasco, Casino, Scarface, The Godfather I & II, Goodfellas and The Usual Suspects. Crime World recently celebrated two years.

The Dingle Whiskey Crime World Movie Club — © Owen Breslin

During that time the podcast has hosted a wide variety of guests and covered numerous topics across crime and law.

In October, the podcast reached a monumental milestone with 1 million listens in just one month.

All Dingle Whiskey Movie Club episodes are available wherever you get your podcasts.