Cavan community ‘in shock’ after tragic death of teen girl (17) in tractor crash

Moving tributes are continuing to be paid to 17-year-old Keely McGivney who tragically lost her life in a tractor crash in Co Cavan last week.

The popular youngster, who was due to turn 18 next month, died when the tractor in which she was a passenger crashed into a ditch yards from Middletown Cross in Loughduff last Tuesday night.

The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old boy, escaped uninjured.

Keely, who had family connections in the area had only recently flown in from the UK with a view to spending her summer holidays here.

It's understood she had been hoping to undertake seasonal work locally in order to faclitate those aspirations.

A mass to celebrate Keely's life was held at St Joseph's Church in Loughduff last Thursday ahead of her burial in London at a later date.

Local Parish Priest Fr PJ Hughes said the local community had been left numbed by the tragedy.

“The whole community are in shock,” he said.

“She loved coming over here. For something like this to happen to a young girl who had her whole life before her, it puts everything in perspective.”

Those sentiments were echoed by local Cllr Philip Brady.

“She used to come here at weekends, bank holidays, school holidays and any time she could get an opportunity to come home.

“She made a lot of friends in the local area. It’s very hard on the family and local area.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to try and piece together the circumstances which led up to last night’s incident.

“Gardaí in Cavan are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor that occurred on the L2514 at Loughduff, Co. Cavan on Tuesday 30th May, 2023 at approximately 11p.m,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm (Tuesday May 30) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.