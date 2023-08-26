Brother and sister among four killed after car crashes on way to Leaving Cert party

Three teenage girls – all aged 18 - and a man in his 20s died in the accident

Gardaí closed the road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services. Photo by Fergal Phillips

Taoiseach Leo Varakdar has described the deaths of four young people in a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary last night as heartbreaking, saying: “The whole nation mourns them.”

The single vehicle road traffic collision occurred shortly after 7.30pm on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, County Tipperary.

A male driver in his early 20s and three female passengers, all aged 18, were confirmed dead by gardaí.

Two of the victims were a brother and sister from the Clonmel area.

It is understood the four involved were travelling to a Leaving Cert party when the accident occurred.

Local reports indicated that the four suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Independent.ie understands the three teenagers in the car were schoolmates who had just received their exam results.

A garda forensic investigation was underway in Clonmel this morning following the collision last night.

Mr Varadkar said the “thoughts of the whole country” were with the families, friends and the wider community of the victims of the tragedy.

He said Leaving Cert results night should “mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people”.

“It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood. For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heart breaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.” Mr Varadkar said.

Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed that the Department of Education, through the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS), will provide essential supports to staff and students over the coming period. She said school communities are “akin to tight-knit families”.

“This is heart-breaking news on what should have been a day of enormous celebration and joy for the Class of 2023.

“School communities in Ireland are akin to tight-knit families and I know this morning that staff, students, parents and guardians will be united in their grief and utter devastation at this tragic and sudden loss of life.

“The grief felt by those affected by the loss of four young lives is acute and we will do all that we can to support them at this sad and difficult time,” Minister Foley said.

NEPS is working on the ground with schools in Clonmel to aid with the delivery of critical incident plans and offer support to students and teachers.

The team, which previously supported school communities in the aftermath of last year's Creeslough tragedy, is expected to work with the schools here for a number of weeks.

Students have been coming to the schools affected since about 11am, where they are being met by teachers and staff and given the time and space to support each other.

Local priest Fr Michael Toomey spent last night with families affected by the tragedy and visited the scene this morning.

He said the community is in shock.

"Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what occurred in Clonmel happens. No words can give comfort at this time.”

Schools in the area have put critical incident plans into action and are liaising with each other about how to support students and the wider community.

“The families are devastated and in deep shock at the moment. We must keep them in our thoughts and our prayers, and indeed the community has been doing that,” Fr Toomey said.

He also paid tribute to gardaí and emergency crews who attended the scene last night and support the families of those killed in the collision.

“All the emergency services were fantastic last night. Obviously it is something they never want to see or deal with.

“As a community we are devastated and shell shocked. A number of events here this weekend or in nearby villages have all been cancelled now as a mark of respect.

“We are just looking out at the moment and my job now is to coordinate with the schools, their friends and immediate family to come have a safe space to gather and to grieve.

“It’s a sudden heartbreak. It’s something you can’t put into words.”

He urged any students and families in the area who are impacted by the tragedy and feel they need support to reach out to others, including the local schools.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said today in a statement: “We are all shocked by this tragic news of four young lives lost in the car accident yesterday evening near Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

"I offer my sincere sympathy to all the families, friends, classmates and teachers of those who have died. Together, with the whole community of the people of Clonmel, the diocese and throughout the country, we will be there to stand beside and support the heart-broken and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The scene of the collision remains cordoned off this morning with roads closed in the area to facilitate an ongoing garda investigation.

Read more Four young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert party

The car remains at the scene.

Among the events cancelled is a local Pride parade due to take place today.

Organisers said their thoughts were “consumed by the profound loss that has befallen our town”.

Local Independent TD Mattie McGrath described the incident as “devastating” for the local community and “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

“Every parents worst nightmare as gardaí have confirmed a number of fatalities,” Deputy McGrath said.

“Absolutely devastating news breaking in Clonmel. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in this awful tragedy, their families, friends and classmates and the entire school community in Clonmel.

“Such a heartbreaking time and such devastating news for all students and their families. Devastating.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the crash in Clonmel was “heartbreaking”.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today,” Mr Martin said.

The collision happened on the Mountain Road on the southern approach to the town.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place today.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Images of the immediate aftermath of the collision have been shared on social media.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public not to share any of this material, if received, out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their family and friends,” a spokesperson said.

Clonmel's Mayor, Councillor Richie Molloy, said that the town was numbed by the tragedy.

"It is really shocking news. As a parent myself I can only imagine what the parents of these young people are going through,” he said.

“At this stage we do not know who was involved but I know that there are a number of families receiving the most awful and tragic of news tonight.

“Today was a happy day for the young people who received their Leaving Cert results.

"This has cast a cloud of sadness and grief over the entire community both young and old. Everyone is thinking and praying for the families at this time."

The Mountain Road is notorious locally for having a very steep incline in parts.

It links the south Tipperary town with Waterford and the eastern section of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A major emergency services response was dispatched to the collision with multiple ambulances, Tipperary Fire Brigade and Garda units at the scene.

The Coast Guard's Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter was also on standby.

Gardaí closed the road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area with local diversions being put in place.

A major emergency response was also triggered in South Tipperary General Hospital with standby medical support in both University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Mountain Road area between 7pm and 7.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.