BMW dealership axes online post naming Marty Morrissey as ‘brand ambassador’

The post dates to April 28, 2016, but appears to have been deleted only in recent days.

A leading BMW dealership has recently deleted an online post from 2016 in which it claimed Marty Morrissey as a “brand ambassador”.

The social media post from Colm Quinn BMW shows a picture of RTÉ star Marty posing with owner Colm Quinn along with the caption: “Colm Quinn’s BMW brand ambassador Marty Morrissey says his new BMW packs a mighty punch as Colm Quinn hands over the keys to his new 161 5 Series BMW”.

Google’s cache shows the post still online just four days ago, on July 3, three days before Morrissey released a statement about his ‘ad hoc’ agreement with Renault. That agreement gave Mr Morrissey the use of a car from 2017 until June 23 of this year, after he hosted around a dozen Renault events related to the GAA.

Today in a statement to the Irish Independent, a representative of Colm Quinn BMW said its post was deleted because it was “misleading and incorrect”.

“Marty Morrissey has never represented Colm Quinn as a brand ambassador.

“We did use the term ‘Colm Quinn BMW Brand Ambassador’ in relation to Marty Morrissey in a Facebook post from 28th April 2016 – the use of this term was misleading and incorrect, that post has since been deleted.

“Marty Morrissey has been a paying customer of the Colm Quinn Group and is a personal friend of Colm Quinn.

“Out of respect to all of our customers' privacy and in line with GDPR, we have no further comment to make on this matter,” they said.

RTÉ representatives also stated Mr Morrissey was never an ambassador for BMW.

In a statement on Wednesday, the popular broadcaster and GAA correspondent apologised for his “error of judgement” for accepting the use of the car. He also clarified that he has never received a car allowance from RTÉ.

Mr Morrissey said: "Since the recent controversy within RTÉ arose, I reflected on this matter. I concluded that it had been an error of judgement on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on Friday 23rd June.”

Mr Morrissey said he had apologised to RTÉ, his managers and colleagues “for any embarrassment” and to listeners who “may feel let down by my actions”.

"Like many RTÉ staff and contractors, I was this week asked to supply RTÉ with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. I did this and made full disclosure of this matter to RTÉ,” he said.