Blow for freedom as new EU law allows for surveillance of journalists

Part of the new law allows for EU member states to hack into journalists’ phones

A new EU law agreed by the European Council this week allows for the surveillance of journalists by spyware.

Tracking software enables users to obtain covert information from computer activities by transmitting data secretly from hard drives and is popular amongst spooks.

The move was "a blow to media freedom, such legislation would put journalists and their sources even more at risk," said the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

Part of the new law allows for EU member states to hack into journalists’ phones if they suspect sources are talking to criminals involved in anything perceived as a threat by governments.

The EU’s ambassadors passed the council’s position on the European Media Freedom Act on Wednesday. Ironically, the act was supposed to safeguard media freedom and independence in the EU.

EU flags

"The Council is taking dangerous steps towards legalising unacceptable forms of surveillance against journalists and their sources. If confirmed, these changes would kill all the potential to stop spyware scandals in the EU," stated Chloé Berthélémy of EU Digital Rights.

Journalist organisations have strongly condemned the new law, with the European Federation of Journalists "strongly rejecting" the position of the EU.

The EFJ represents 320,000 journalists from across 45 countries. The group was “disturbed” by the “dangerous loopholes” in the law.

“It shows a disregard for media freedom principles,” the EFJ said.

Further criticism came from Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, who said the addition of a national security exemption was a “danger to journalism” and “would poison this law from within.”

Spyware

A spokesperson for the EU told reporters he would “not comment on every step of the legislative process,” when asked about the concerns over spyware being used by governments.

EFJ director, Renate Schroeder, highlighted how some countries could abuse the legislation.

"The text doesn't protect journalists anymore and thereby makes the Act almost useless for journalists' protection at least," Schroeder said.

"It still proposes useful tools when it comes to independence of public service media, transparency on state advertisement, some minimum rules on media ownership and on editorial independence.

"But yes, some member-states are afraid of journalism and thereby give hands to illiberal countries such as Hungary who oppose the Act. We hope the European Parliament will be firm, but we are not too optimistic," Schroeder concluded.

EU ambassadors will now take the draft legislation to the European Parliament to assemble a final draft.