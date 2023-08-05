‘As we landed, flames were piercing the night sky to the right of the airport runway’

Our reporter Kevin Palmer reveals how he and his family were flown right into the heart of a serious wildfire crisis on Rhodes

Kevin and his family were given makeshift beds in a conference centre when they arrived in Rhodes

Why did our TUI flight TOM5642 to Rhodes take off last weekend?

It is a question everyone on board was asking as we were dropped into the middle of a dangerous crisis that put all on board in peril.

Luton airport was the departure destination for our flight loaded with excited holidaymakers heading off to an island that has long been a popular tourist hot-spot for Irish and UK visitors.

Yet no flights should have landed in Rhodes on Saturday, July 22.

Rhodes

Wildfires had been burning on the island in the days before of the latest load of tourists were dumped into the middle of the chaos of July 22, yet this was nothing new for this beautiful sun-kissed paradise.

My history with Rhodes is lifelong, as I was just four when I travelled to the island with my parents to Lindos in 1979, at a time when the tourist industry was so new that they didn’t even have umbrellas on the beach.

Musicians

Locals were a little bemused when a hoard of folk musicians, led by my Dad Joe Palmer, rocked up in the historic old town of Lindos and staged impromptu sessions that stretched into the small hours.

Kevin and his family in Rhodes

This was the start of the Greek tourism boom, with the entire island of Rhodes now packed with thriving holiday resorts.

Yet as we got on board the plane for our latest trip to our favourite holiday destination, the pilot made an announcement to explain why our flight was delayed, as he said: “Sorry for the delay... we just needed to make sure we could get everyone on and off the island of Rhodes safely.”

Naturally, this announcement caused a stir on the plane and we all started looking at our phones, which confirmed the wildfire situation in Rhodes had taken a dramatic turn for the worse while we were travelling to the airport.

A glance at Twitter confirmed tourists were fleeing the very hotels this plane load of people were hoping to stay in, as the wildfires swept through the heart of the island.

Images of terrified holidaymakers running up dusty roads with their suitcases as they fled from fires threatening to engulf their hotels were shocking, yet for those of us planning to go to those hotels a few hours later the alarm was all the more personal.

No one from the holiday company had alerted us to the change in circumstances in Rhodes, with the three-and-a-half hour flight laced with fears of what we faced on the other side.

If we had been told about the changed situation in the queue at Luton Airport, we would never have boarded the plane.

Ana Palmer sleeps on a makeshift bed

And if we had been offered a holiday on an alternative Greek island, we would have taken it. As we landed, flames were piercing the night sky to the right of the runway and when we got into the departure lounge the chaos was instantly evident.

Frantic staff on the ground struggled to find accommodation for tourists who had landed from a variety of airports around the UK and this situation quickly escalated out of control.

It was instantly evident that we had been planted into an island that had become the top story on international news, with evacuations and hotel closures meaning our flight should NEVER have taken off.

Tearful

Even while we were in the air, the plane could have been diverted and should never have landed in Rhodes.

There was chaos at the airport

Those options were not available to us.

We were told by our bus driver that we were being evacuated to the local football stadium as the fires were closing in on us, with that news prompting my already tearful ten-year-old to panic at the prospect of being caught up in the inferno.

Why were we put into this position?

It is a question all of us on Bus 280 travelling out of Rhodes airport were asking.

After seeing images of the football stadium refuge that had been set up for displaced tourists, we refused to get off the bus and demanded to be taken somewhere else.

What we got was a conference centre at the Akti Imperial Hotel in the north of the island, where the manager was not expecting us and looked confused by our arrival.

We have since confirmed it was the Greek Central Government who sent us to what turned out to be a beautiful hotel, with TUI unaware of where we were for several days despite our efforts to contact them.

Pool

After trying and failing to sleep on tablecloths in a conference room amid swirling minds over what we had just lived through, the wonderful manager at the Akti Imperial, Theodoros Divanis, offered us breakfast with his paying guests the following morning. He also told us we could use his swimming pool and eventually, he found us a room to stay in.

The burnt out Angelika Taverna in Kiotari, Rhodes

We felt like refugees gate crashing a holiday resort, but the slice of normality was welcome.

Such was his generosity that those of us on Bus 280 who bonded over our shared experience decided to stay and allow those in the south of the island to take the repatriation flights first.

Those who fled the flames had suffered more than us and needed to get out of Rhodes, yet it was hard to relax during our remaining days at the Akti Imperial.

You opened the curtains every morning wondering if the fire clouds would come our way, with the idea that you are sitting on ‘crisis island’ hard to believe amid what felt like a normal holiday scene around the pools at the all-inclusive hotel.

Operator

In the end, we got lucky, thanks to the generosity of the Greek Central Government and the welcoming staff at the the magnificent five-star Akti Imperial Hotel, but the question of why we were flown there by a tour operator that had nowhere to put us remains unanswered.

A blackened beach

We did get a bizarre push message from TUI last Wednesday telling us to evacuate our hotel, but thankfully that was the one they never got us to. Clearly, they were still not entirely aware of where we were.

Natural disasters cannot be avoided, but the decision to fly tourists into an escalating crisis after the fires has already taken hold hours before our plane left the UK was unforgivable.

As for what comes next in Rhodes, I only hope an island that has suffered enough will not be punished further by tourists fearful of returning to the paradise it offers.

Last Monday, TUI confirmed that all outbound flights to Rhodes had been cancelled until Friday, while flights for customers who were booked to stay in affected hotels were cancelled until today, Sunday.

TUI said all the customers who were due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

The travel company was to resume its holiday programme from Ireland to the north of the island – “where hotels and resorts are fully operational” – over the weekend.

TUI said its teams in Rhodes have been “working tirelessly” to support customers affected by the wildfires.