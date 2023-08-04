Army bomb squad remove ‘suspicious device’ and evacuate homes in Westmeath

Houses were evacuated in Mullingar.

The Irish army’s bomb squad rushed to to the scene of a suspicious device today in Westmeath, where homes were evacuated and a device removed.

Gardaí were alerted to the ‘suspicious device’ outside a residence in Grange Meadows, Mullingar, early this morning.

A statement from Gardaí this afternoon said:

“A number of houses were evacuated and a cordon put in place.

“The services of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal were requested. The device has been removed from the scene for controlled explosion.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

This is the second call out in the space of two days for the bomb disposal experts, after a threatening device was found in a housing estate in Drogheda on Wednesday.