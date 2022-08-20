Andrew Tate says he is a ‘fantastic role model’ following social media ban

He was banned from Instagram and Facebook for misogynistic videos

Channel 5 undated handout photo of Andrew Tate, one of the housemates in this year's Summer Big Brother 2016. — © PA

Andrew Tate has said that he is a “fantastic role model” and not “anti-woman” after videos featuring misogynistic commentary from the former Big Brother star got him banned from Instagram and Facebook.

The 35-year-old was banned from the Meta platforms for breaching their guidelines.

In a statement, he has hit back at the ban, saying he was just playing a “comedic character”.

“It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” he began.

“In the last two weeks, I dedicated over $1 million to charities supporting women. I posted this on Instagram, but Instagram ignored it.

“Internet sensationalism has purported the idea that I'm anti-women when nothing could be further from the truth. This is simply hate mobs who are uninterested in the facts of the matter trying to personally attack me.”

“They twist facts and produce fancy documents full of half-truths and lies to attack people they don't like,” he continued.

“I will always have millions of fans around the world and my platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now, these fans can not learn important lessons of love. Why?”

“With my Instagram page, I began to prove all of the negative narratives false and show the world tolerance,” he said.

Tate went on to claim that his fans would “follow in my footsteps of tolerance and love and the world would become a better place.”

“I was even instructing all of my supporters to be respectful in discourse against those who do not like me. My fans would respectfully and logically reply to death threats. Hate doesn't fix anything. Love does,” he added.

“I was receiving over 10,000 death threats a day on the platform. Instagram ignored it. Somehow I am the villain when all of my posts were bible verses and charitable donations. Banning me only inspires more internet hate mobs and more division. This will become a weapon of attack for different points of view for the foreseeable future.”

His long and ranting statement continued begging Instagram to allow him to “return to educate the youth of today.”

“I have nothing but positivity to spread regarding all PEOPLE, whether male OR female, and this has been reflected in all of my recent messaging and posts.”

“I am a mixed race man raised by a single mother. I suffered all of the disadvantages of the old world. I am a fantastic role model for all people, both male and female,” he concluded.

Meta told BBC that they had removed him from its platforms for “violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals” but did not provide further details.

Tate’s videos online have racked up over 11.6 billion views.

He had already been banned from Twitter after he said women who have been raped “must bear some responsibility”.

In one video, the US-born, London-raised man advised men accused of cheating on their girlfriends to “bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b*tch.”

In another video he said that women should “shut the f**k up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee.”

His most viral videos see him expressing opinions such as “women can’t drive”, that men can cheat but women can’t, and that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d**k”.

In 2016 Tate appeared on Big Brother UK, but was removed from the programme after a video surfaced online which appeared to show him beating a woman with a belt.

In a statement, Tate said the actions in the video were consensual.

Earlier this year he was being investigated by police in Romania for human trafficking and rape.

Two women were rescued during a raid at his home by Romanian authorities.