American rape and fraud fugitive Nicholas Rossi tried to silence Sunday World despite being ‘dead’

This week a Scottish court dismissed Rossi’s – also known as Nicholas Alahverdian – claims to being an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight

Nicholas Rossi arrives at court in Edinburgh for his extradition hearing. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

THE fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, who tried to fake his death in Ireland in a bid to dodge US investigators, previously tried to silence the Sunday World.

This week a Scottish court dismissed Rossi’s – also known as Nicholas Alahverdian – claims to being an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight and ruled he could be extradited to the United States.

Back in February 2021, the Sunday World established no death certificates had been issued in his name or known aliases despite a claim on his website that he had passed away.

At the time, he was wanted by Rhode Island state police for failing to register as a sex offender arising from his 2008 conviction for groping a woman and exposing himself at a college campus.

Rossi’s bizarre story was first flagged by journalist Tom Mooney at the Providence Journal in Rhode Island, where Rossi had re-invented himself as a campaigner for child welfare reform.

Since then, his bogus death and subsequent detection in a Scottish hospital while seriously ill with Covid has become an international story.

Nicholas Rossi, aka Nicholas Alahverdian

Not long after publishing our story about there being no evidence of Rossi dying in Ireland, we received a long letter from a person claiming to be his wife, angrily demanding the story be taken off sundayworld.com

The writer claimed to be Alahverdian’s widow, who said he “passed away on 29 February” and said the story “is provably false”.

“The article is written very deceptively and appears to lead readers to believe that if my husband was not deceased he is trying to hide his location or the fact that we lived in Ireland.”

They denied he was wanted by the FBI or was under investigation and that his death cert couldn’t be found because he had changed his name to avoid persecution.

“I am not exposing my family’s name because of the threats that have come through.”

“My husband is deceased and he should be left to rest in peace instead of having his life story manipulated” by people.

The writer claimed he was being persecuted by people who opposed his campaign to expose failings in Rhode Island’s child welfare system.

Almost a year later it emerged Alahverdian was traced to Scotland, where background checks were carried out on him while seriously ill with Covid-19.

He was tracked to a Glasgow hospital and detained by police.

At one point, he was arraigned in court in his hospital room by video-link as initial extradition proceedings got underway.

These came to a conclusion this week with Alahverdian, or Rossi, still claiming to be a completely different person.

He is wanted by authorities in Utah for allegedly raping a woman in 2008, and was branded by the court as dishonest, deceitful, evasive and manipulative.

He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

Rossi claims that he is an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight and that he is a victim of mistaken identity.

The 35-year-old learned his fate at Edinburgh Sheriff Court when Sheriff Norman McFadyen ruled there is no impediment to him being extradited.

Sheriff McFadyen said: “I concluded that the evidence of the requested person was unreliable to the extent that I would not be prepared to accept any statement of fact made by him unless it was independently supported.

“He contradicted himself as regards the length of time he had been in a wheelchair.​

“...I conclude that he is as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative. These unfortunate facets of his character have undoubtedly complicated and extended what is ultimately a straightforward case.”