Bono reveals wife Ali demanded part of his book be deleted for being ‘too personal’

Bono has revealed how his wife Ali demanded part of his new biography be deleted because it was “too personal”.

“Ali is a private person,” confirms the U2 frontman. “I was nervous to show her. But she surprised me, as she always does.

“There was on paragraph she asked me to take out because it was too personal, and then she fixed my spelling. She was always going to be my first and last editor.

“It’s more than correcting my grammar and fact-checking my memories. Since we first met at Mount Temple Ali has always been my editor-in-chief.”

Bono makes his remarks in the latest issue of Hot Press magazine.

His book ‘Surrender’ does though go into intimate details about their relationship in several parts of the tome, including how Ali had to hide under Bono’s bed in his childhood home when they were making out and the star’s father surprised them by returning back early.

He admits he was given advice by others on several parts of his past about details he was slightly wrong about.

“My brother Norman came into his own as a fact checker on the early years,” he confirms. “I’d get these emails saying ‘P163: Family car was wine-red, not red’. He really took me back there.”

He adds: “Paul McGuinness (their former manager) was adamant that the first time he met Adam and Edge’s parents he gave them a pineapple. I swear it was a honeycomb, and Edge concurs.

“I don’t think a 40-year relationship is worth scuppering over an exotic fruit so I put both in. It was a honeycomb though.”

Much of the book is also focused of Bono’s deep Christian faith.

“It’s a celebration of not knowing, but knowing,” he points out. “After 40 years married, Ali is still a mystery to me, but I know whatever happens, if one of us gets lost the other will find us. My faith is like that.”

He also explains how he went to church after his father Bon died, to ask for his forgivingness.

“I wish we’d been able to bring our defences down earlier, but we did manage to climb over them before he died,” he stresses.

“In the book I write about going to ask his forgiveness in a small chapel after he passed, a moment I feel change my voice, as well as my attitude. It was after the fact when real peace broke out and that was a real gift to me.”

The book also announces the revelation Bono has a ‘secret’ brother, Scott, and he admits it was easy to embrace.

“Yes, it’s the strangest thing but I was not surprised to hear he was our brother,” he stresses. “It made total sense to me. I’d always felt very close to him.”