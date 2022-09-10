Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 80s is injured in late-night mugging

The woman, who was attacked in the south Dublin suburb of Ranelagh, is said to be still recovering from her ordeal

Gardaí in Donnybrook have analysed CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the attack but no suspects have yet been identified. Photo: Stock image

A woman in her mid-80s was mugged as she walked the streets of a south Dublin suburb in the early hours of the morning. Gardaí say the woman was attacked on Thursday of last week in Ranelagh. A small amount of cash was stolen from her.

The pensioner was pushed over during the attack. She required medical treatment and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance. It is understood the woman, who lives in the area, had told officers she had been going to the shops.

One theory is that she may have become disorientated as she walked the streets alone.

Gardaí in Donnybrook have been analysing CCTV as part of their investigation into the attack but it is understood no suspects have yet been identified. The woman is said to be still recovering from her ordeal.

“Gardaí are investigating a robbery and assault that occurred between 2am and 3.45am at Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6, on September 1, 2022,” a garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie.

“A female aged in her 80s was injured during the incident. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

“Any motorists, taxi drivers or delivery drivers in the area who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage, please contact Donnybrook garda station on 01 6669200,” she said.

The incident happened just over a week after a 93-year-old woman and her two sons in their 60s were targeted in an aggravated burglary in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí believe there is no connection between the two attacks.

Una Farrell was locked in a room on August 22 while the four-man masked gang tied up her two sons in another room before they ransacked their home attached to the family shop in Ballintober. The men escaped with a small sum of money, leaving the Farrells deeply traumatised. There have been no arrests in the case.