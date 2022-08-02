Apology - Mr Johnny Dooley

Sunday World

In an article published on 17 May, 2022 we incorrectly included a photograph of a Mr Johnny Dooley from Hertfordshire, England.

The Mr Dooley identified in the photograph has no criminal record and has never been involved in criminal activity.

We apologise to Mr Dooley for this error and for any distress caused.


