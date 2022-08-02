Apology - Mr Johnny Dooley
Sunday World
In an article published on 17 May, 2022 we incorrectly included a photograph of a Mr Johnny Dooley from Hertfordshire, England.
The Mr Dooley identified in the photograph has no criminal record and has never been involved in criminal activity.
We apologise to Mr Dooley for this error and for any distress caused.
Today's Headlines
HUGE DRUG CACHE | British Army vet caught running Tyrone cocaine factory jailed for four-and-a-half-years
NEW HOME | Excited Morah Ryan moves into new Clontarf apartment to stay close to Bonnie and Lottie
Mountain tragedy | Man (60s) dies after falling into stream near Ireland’s largest waterfall in Sligo
Gangland shooting | No charges for chief suspect in brutal gun murder of Zach Parker outside Dublin gym
'cuffed | Disgraced Paul Moody joins a handful of ex-gardaí serving time in protective custody
'fabulous weekend' | Vicky Phelan reunites with brother for the 'last time' before he returns home to New Zealand
Hell on wheels | Exposed: Pervert jailed for assaulting schoolgirl on Dublin bus caught breaking travel ban
Dissident disco | Man awaiting trial over alleged IRA activity has bail relaxed to attend 80s disco
'Traumatic' | Lynsey Bennett in tears and ‘hurt’ as pleas for treatment ignored
'irrational' | Accountant (36) stole clothes from Arnotts in ‘moment of madness’