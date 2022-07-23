Aer Lingus cancels further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend
Aer Lingus has cancelled further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend as it continues to deal with shortages due to “staff illness”.
The 4.40pm flight to New York JFK today, EI107, has been grounded along with the 8.40am return flight on Sunday, EI106.
Ryanair has also cancelled two flights from Dublin Airport today, the 7pm flight from Brussels has been called off, FR1457, along with the return 7.25pm flight to Brussels, FR1456.
Since the start of the month, Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel flights due to a spike in Covid-19 cases as well as industrial action across Europe.
The airline apologised to all impacted customers and said it is contacting them directly to “advise them of their rights and offer options including rebooking or refund”.
It said just over 1pc of Aer Lingus flights were impacted by cancellations in June.
The aviation industry has struggled to return to pre-Covid schedules this summer and has been impacted by industrial action across Europe.
This comes as Heathrow’s limit on holiday flights will continue until the end of October.
The airport reportedly told airlines that it will have to continue limits on outbound and inbound flights until October 29 due to “staff shortages and absences”.
Officials at Heathrow last week announced that they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until September in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.
Today's Headlines
air blow | Aer Lingus cancels further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend
tragic death | Woman's body taken during wake for post-mortem before being ‘rushed back’ for funeral, inquest hears
bad romance | Ex-model Denise Robinson says she nearly lost everything due to ‘toxic love’
its all over | Christine McGuinness forced to keep split from husband Paddy ‘a secret for weeks’
passport row | Longitude festival bar defends confiscating IDs from revellers suspected to be underage
mind games | Johnny Depp files own notice to Court of Appeals one day after Amber Heard’s
rainy days | Widespread outbreaks of rain forecast ahead of All-Ireland Final weekend
CRIME WORLD | Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas
super cacks | Burglar who had underpants on his head admits breaking into Supermac’s TWICE in one day
bail refused | Man (48) ‘posed as teen to sexually exploit kids online’, court told