Aer Lingus cancels further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend

Aer Lingus customers have been affected by a number of flight cancellations in recent weeks

Aer Lingus has cancelled further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend as it continues to deal with shortages due to “staff illness”.

The 4.40pm flight to New York JFK today, EI107, has been grounded along with the 8.40am return flight on Sunday, EI106.

Ryanair has also cancelled two flights from Dublin Airport today, the 7pm flight from Brussels has been called off, FR1457, along with the return 7.25pm flight to Brussels, FR1456.

Since the start of the month, Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel flights due to a spike in Covid-19 cases as well as industrial action across Europe.

The airline apologised to all impacted customers and said it is contacting them directly to “advise them of their rights and offer options including rebooking or refund”.

It said just over 1pc of Aer Lingus flights were impacted by cancellations in June.

The aviation industry has struggled to return to pre-Covid schedules this summer and has been impacted by industrial action across Europe.

This comes as Heathrow’s limit on holiday flights will continue until the end of October.

The airport reportedly told airlines that it will have to continue limits on outbound and inbound flights until October 29 due to “staff shortages and absences”.

Officials at Heathrow last week announced that they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until September in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.