The safe daily limit for younger men is just one small, 38ml shot glass of beer per day, a new UK study suggests, which is substantially lower than first thought.

However, women aged 39 can enjoy 100ml or beer, or two tablespoons of wine.

In Ireland, the HSE’s recommended weekly low-risk alcohol guidelines are less than 11 standard drinks for women and 17 standard drinks for men

A standard drink has about 10 grams of pure alcohol and consists of a small glass of wine (12.5% volume) or a half pint of normal beer.

The HSE also advises not drinking more than six standard drinks on any one occasion.

However, the UK stud fund that for those aged over 40, a drink or two can help ward off heart disease, strokes and diabetes.

And for over 65s, the risks of "health loss from alcohol consumption" are only reached from the fourth standard drink onwards.

Researchers are now calling for stronger guidance to warn younger adults of the health dangers posed by drinking.

They say there should be tailored alcohol guidance to depend on a person's age and where they live in the world.

The study found that three-quarters of harmful drinkers were men.

And a total of 59 per cent of those who drank harmful amounts were aged 15 to 39, and

They said alcohol poses risks including injuries relating to drinking or car accidents, suicides and murders.

Senior author Dr Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington's School of Medicine in the US, said: "Our message is simple - young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts.

"While it may not be realistic to think young adults will abstain from drinking, we do think it's important to communicate the latest evidence so that everyone can make informed decisions about their health."

Researchers looked at the risk of alcohol consumption on 22 health outcomes, including injuries, cardiovascular diseases and cancers using 2020 Global Burden of Disease data.

They used the information to estimate how much alcohol a person can drink before taking on excess risks to their health compared with someone who does not drink any alcohol.

They found the level of alcohol that can be consumed without increasing health risks rises throughout a lifetime.

"This is driven by differences in the major causes of death and disease burden at different ages," the authors wrote.

"Any level of drinking leads to a higher probability of injuries, while small amounts of alcohol decrease the risk of some conditions prevalent in older ages, such as ischaemic heart disease and diabetes."