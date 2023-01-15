Competition | 

Win a trim new you with Neelu’s Beauty Salon and iClothing

The winner walks away with 10 inch-loss treatments and a fab professional photo shoot with iClothing

That sculpted body is just treatments away© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Neelu White at her beauty salon

Want to lose inches in 2023? Get ready to start showing off the new you with beauty expert Neelu White and Magazine+.

We have teamed up with Neelu’s Beauty Salon and iClothing, to get 2023 off to a healthy and glam start — you can win a course of 10 inch-loss treatments, then star in your very own photoshoot celebrating the trimmer, leaner you.

Throw away the cover-ups and shapewear and get the naturally trim, sculpted body you’ve always wanted — without surgery or downtime. Based on Dublin’s Liffey Street, Neelu’s Beauty Salon has a science-based inch-loss machine called Virtual Gym, which will help you lose inches while the machine does all the work.

After a consultation to find out your physical wellbeing and body shape goals, Neelu will develop a personalised inch-loss training plan, focused on targeting visceral fat in a specific area.

The Virtual Gym will result in:

  • Inch-loss and body sculpting
  • Detoxification
  • Reduced cellulite
  • Fitness and energy levels boosted
  • Increased hormonal balance
  • Skin and muscle toning

The inch reduction treatment can be performed on every area of the body. It’s most commonly used to treat the abdomen, arms, hips and legs.

After ten sessions, iClothing andMagazine+will shoot your new look in a glamorous photo shoot for your favourite Sunday magazine.

On the day, you will enjoy professional hair and makeup, and, of course, a stylish makeover from one of Ireland’s favourite online retailers.

HOW TO ENTER:

Simply send a recent full-length photo, along with your name and contact details, to caoimhe.young@sundayworld.com with ‘NEELU’ in the subject line.

Usual T&Cs apply. The promotion is open to women only. You must not be pregnant, breastfeeding, epileptic or have a heart condition or any back injuries or surgeries. You must be willing to appear in Magazine+to showcase your new look.


