Win a trim new you with Neelu’s Beauty Salon and iClothing
The winner walks away with 10 inch-loss treatments and a fab professional photo shoot with iClothing
Want to lose inches in 2023? Get ready to start showing off the new you with beauty expert Neelu White and Magazine+.
We have teamed up with Neelu’s Beauty Salon and iClothing, to get 2023 off to a healthy and glam start — you can win a course of 10 inch-loss treatments, then star in your very own photoshoot celebrating the trimmer, leaner you.
Throw away the cover-ups and shapewear and get the naturally trim, sculpted body you’ve always wanted — without surgery or downtime. Based on Dublin’s Liffey Street, Neelu’s Beauty Salon has a science-based inch-loss machine called Virtual Gym, which will help you lose inches while the machine does all the work.
After a consultation to find out your physical wellbeing and body shape goals, Neelu will develop a personalised inch-loss training plan, focused on targeting visceral fat in a specific area.
The Virtual Gym will result in:
The inch reduction treatment can be performed on every area of the body. It’s most commonly used to treat the abdomen, arms, hips and legs.
After ten sessions, iClothing andMagazine+will shoot your new look in a glamorous photo shoot for your favourite Sunday magazine.
On the day, you will enjoy professional hair and makeup, and, of course, a stylish makeover from one of Ireland’s favourite online retailers.
HOW TO ENTER:
Simply send a recent full-length photo, along with your name and contact details, to caoimhe.young@sundayworld.com with ‘NEELU’ in the subject line.
Usual T&Cs apply. The promotion is open to women only. You must not be pregnant, breastfeeding, epileptic or have a heart condition or any back injuries or surgeries. You must be willing to appear in Magazine+to showcase your new look.
