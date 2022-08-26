Una Healy reveals how she takes ‘each day as it comes’ after turning 40

‘When I was younger, I might have looked at 40 being older, whereas when you get there, you think where have those years gone?’

Una Healy has revealed how her perspective on age has completely changed having turned 40 last year.

The ex-Saturdays star says she is “taking each day as it comes” although reaching the milestone did not feel “very different than it did the last decade”.

"When I was younger, I might have looked at 40 being older, whereas when you get there, you think where have those years gone? I still feel so young. Why do I still feel like I’m only 21? But that’s what you should do – you should always feel young at heart."

Healy who is now based in Ireland to be close to her parents after separating from rugby player Ben Foden in 2018, said she had been too busy taking care of her children, Aoife Belle (10) and Tadhg John (7), during the summer holidays to think about the years passing.

Although she has always been an organised person, holidays can still be a hectic time she admitted, particularly that she now has two preteen children.

"I’ve got three diaries now to control, my own and my two kids as well,” she added. “The older they get, the fuller their lives become – so much more starts happening, so you have to be really on it."

However, with the schools starting for the new term, she can now get her "me time" back.

"I think every parent looks forward to them going back to school to get that time back,” she suggested.

She also described how important exercise is for “your mental and physical health”.

“It’s so important to exercise and keep it part of your routine," she stated, “even if it’s something as simple as going for a walk”.

Her children are also very active, her little son especially, “who’s big into sport”.

“He wants to do everything, he’s involved in rugby, basketball, running. He wants to start boxing now as well, he’s mad keen for that. My little girl, she loves running, but she’s a lot more on the creative side of things. She said she wants to be an actress.

"It’s exciting to see what they’re doing, what they want to achieve, and to support them. My family were all so supportive of me when I was growing up, when I did my sport and then music, so I just want to be able to do that for them."

Una also expressed how thrilled she is for her former bandmate, Mollie King, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Stuart Broad.

Una saw her recently saw her for lunch, and revealed how she’s “doing very, very well”.

“I said to her, if she ever needs any advice (that) I’m here on the other end of the phone, any time she needs me. She seems to be doing great and loving it. We’re all very excited for her.

"She put it in The Saturdays group chat. She said, ‘We’re going to need a bigger bus’. That was the line she said when we did a reality show one time. I think it was when I was pregnant, that was the line she delivered. So that was really cute."