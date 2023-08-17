You will soon be able to book direct flights to both Denver and Minneapolis

The additions to the Aer Lingus roster bring the number of North American destinations to 18

Crewmembers Ornaith McGuinnes and Angela Calinawan were on hand to help launch the new routes

Aer Lingus announced today that it will open one brand new direct route to the USA next year as well as resuming another, as the airline continues to expand into the region.

From May 17, 2024 you will be able to fly direct to Denver in Colorado four times a week for €355 each way.

Ireland’s national airline also announced it is resuming direct flights from Dublin to the twin cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul in Minnesota, which will take off from April 29, 2024. Initially these will be four times a week also, but by October next year they will fly daily to the Minnesota destination. Fares for this route will start at €295 each way.

That now means that Aer Lingus now fly direct to 18 different airports in North America following recent launches to Cleveland, Ohio and the return of its Hartford, Connecticut service this year.

Lynn Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus

The announcements come as part of the airline’s ‘Dub Hub’ strategy – which aims to grow Dublin as a hub airport for travel between Europe and North America.

Lynn Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus told SundayWorld.com: “With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic.

“Denver and Minneapolis-St Paul are significant business destinations within the US and the new Aer Lingus routes facilitate corporate links and connectivity between Europe and North America, through our Dublin Hub. Denver’s position as the ‘Gateway to the Rockies’ and its outdoor appeal, from world class skiing to hiking, opens up a whole new US experience to leisure travellers from Ireland and Europe.”

“This summer has been our biggest yet, with 2.25 million seats to North America and the successful addition of Cleveland, Ohio to our network. We are confident in our growth strategy and look forward to welcoming customers onboard these two new routes next year.’’