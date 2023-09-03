With spectacular mountains, medieval  fortresses and fine food, Wales has heaps to offer

It has more castles per square kilometre than any other country in the world. It was the first nation to introduce a walking path along its entire coast. And it is steeped in a rich history and culture that would be the envy of any small country with a population of just 3.1 million.

If that’s not enough to attract you to Wales — it is just across the water after all — it also has some wonderful hotels for short breaks or longer holidays.

On a recent week-long trip, we took in fabulous coastal scenery, beautiful seaside towns, medieval fortresses and spectacular mountains in the north of the country while enjoying fine dining in some gorgeous hotels.

Starting off in the capital, Cardiff, just a short 40-minute flight across the Irish Sea, we were pleasantly surprised at how pretty it was, particularly its seven Victorian and Edwardian arcades filled with speciality, antique and artsy shops. It’s no wonder Cardiff is known as the City of Arcades.

Then there’s the magnificent castle dating back to the 12th century which dominates the city centre, and which has a Victorian Gothic Revival Mansion inside its grounds.

The giant castle walls are so thick they were used as air raid shelters in World War II and today, tourists can wander along the dark tunnels and soak up the atmosphere.

Inside Cardiff Castle

But Cardiff is not just about history. Half an hour’s walk will bring you to its newest quarter, the reclaimed docklands, now a thriving arts and entertainment centre with trendy bars and nightclubs, as well as museums and galleries.

Mermaid Quay is a great place to settle down with a cold beer in the sunshine for a bit of people-watching. Decades ago, this was the biggest port in the world. But now it’s one of the world’s largest regeneration projects.

Next to the quay is a former Norwegian sailors’ church, now an art gallery, still flying its Scandinavian flag. Children’s author Roald Dahl, who was born in Cardiff to Norwegian parents, was baptised here and was a regular in his youth.

The most fun way to get to this thriving quarter is by catching a 10-minute water taxi from the park just behind the castle.

While in Cardiff, we stayed in the Hilton Hotel, right opposite the castle, and had dinner in the atmospheric and elegant Sorting Room in the new Park Gate Hotel, the former city post office.

The main aim of our Welsh visit was to check out the 870-mile (1,400km) Wales Coast Path, which starts in the docklands of Cardiff Bay and covers every inch of the country’s coastline.

After leaving the capital, we hit the stunning Gower Peninsula — the first area in the UK to be designated as an Area of Outstanding Beauty in 1956.

Famed for its spectacular beaches, we visited Rhossili — often listed among the world’s best strands — and the stunning Three Cliffs Bay. Wild ponies make their home on nearby Worm’s Head.

Further west — not actually on the coastal path but well worth a detour — are the magnificent Botanic Gardens, with the world’s largest single-span glasshouse. It is full of endangered plants from all over the world.

The town of Laugharne (pronounced larne) is a highlight of any coastal trip, with its links to Dylan Thomas and its beautiful Norman Castle.

The famous poet lived here for many years and his last home, The Boathouse, is now a museum. You can peer into his humble writing shed nearby and don’t forget to pop into Brown’s Hotel, where he did much of his drinking.

For accommodation, it would be hard to beat the modern and stylish St Bride’s Spa Hotel a few miles along the coast in Saundersfoot. It is simply gorgeous, and sits on a hill with an amazing infinity pool overlooking the local beach.

Saundersfoot is inside Pembrokeshire Coast National Park which has 58 beaches to choose from and stretches across much of western Wales.

The park also contains the ever-popular town of Tenby with its beautiful quay, two beaches, castle and narrow, busy streets. A holiday destination for hundreds of years, the medieval town was buzzing with tourists during our visit.

Harry Potter fans won’t want to miss Freshwater West Beach further along the coast, the site of Shell Cottage and Dobby the House Elf’s death. There is a makeshift memorial to the popular character, with visitors leaving behind hundreds of painted stones at the scene of his burial.

St David’s, at the western end of Wales, is the smallest city in the UK with a population of just 2,000. But its beautiful cathedral makes it a must on any itinerary. It was built in a hollow so marauding Vikings wouldn’t see it from the sea — a tactic which failed miserably. It was raided several times.

Caernarfon Castle in Wales

If you fancy staying in this quaint little city, the chic Hotel Twr-y-Felin is a fabulous base, filled with art — and the coastal path is a short walk away if you want to hike a few miles before breakfast or dinner. The local Bishops pub has a nice beer garden on a summer evening.

We also did a boat tour from the city’s quay and saw dozens of seals and a huge variety of seabirds.

Further north, after leaving the national park, you arrive in the pretty town of Cardigan on the River Teifi, with the obligatory castle.

We stayed in the funky Albion Hotel — which has just 12 individually designed rooms in a former maritime warehouse — which opened last year.

But when it comes to castles it would be hard to beat the magnificent Harlech Castle, dramatically situated on Tremadog Bay, and the world-famous Caernarfon Castle, one of Britain’s finest.

We finished off our week in the amazing Portmeirion village, scene of the cult 1960s TV show The Prisoner starring Irish actor Patrick McGoohan.

It was built by architect Clough Williams-Ellis between 1925 and 1975. Nobody actually lives here but its gorgeous cottages and buildings have been converted into colourful self-catering apartments surrounding a waterside hotel.

It was built in the style of an Italian village, and is now owned by a charitable trust. Even if you don’t stay here, you can visit and wander around its extensive gardens, woods, alleyways and shops — not to be missed.

TRAVEL FACTFILE

See visitwales.com.