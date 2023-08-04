Whether you are a foodie, culture vulture or sun worshipper, Malta is a dream destination

ANA Kisling will never forget the moment she offered her heartiest congratulations to a couple at the centre of a surprise marriage proposal during one of her romantic picnics on the Maltese island of Gozo.

A Ukrainian national living on Gozo since 2008, Ana runs her own quaint business called Gozo Picnic (gozopicnic@gmail.com), providing fairytale picnics for tourists and locals in idyllic locations around the spectacular island, to create a unique holiday experience.

The charming, quietly-spoken young woman caters for families, groups and couples and can organise bespoke picnics such as birthdays, anniversaries and surprise proposals, even providing musicians for background atmosphere.

As I sipped wine and sampled her delicious array of food al-fresco, sitting under the shade of trees while overlooking a picture postcard harbour basking in glorious sunshine, Ana recalled one proposal that had an unexpected ending.

The surprise had been booked by the male, who arrived with his pregnant partner. Ana made them welcome, set out the food, and then discreetly disappeared to allow their beautiful, romantic moment to unfold in private.

Upon her return, she gushingly congratulated the couple. There was an awkward silence, and the now frosty pair revealed the pregnant girlfriend had rejected her partner’s proposal.

“I was shocked,” Ana says. “I mean, I thought it was going to be a definite yes! It was the biggest surprise.”

Malta is full of surprises at every turn, as I discovered — I usually like to laze in the sun on holiday, and you can do that in Malta, where the sun shines 300 days a year. But it would be a mortal sin when there’s so much to see and explore around the islands, which are steeped in culture and heritage from 7,000 years of history.

Another highlight of foreign holidays for me is the dining experiences, enjoying the local cuisine and wines. Malta has some exceptional and unique restaurants, which I had the privilege of sampling and will be mentioning as we continue the journey here.

As a writer, the biggest challenge in trying to capture a week-long visit to Malta is doing it justice in an article, when there’s a book in it.

For a start, I felt that I had landed on a breathtaking set of Game Of Thrones as I explored the magnificent old cities, forts and stunning narrow streets. So it comes as no surprise that Malta was chosen for several GOT filming locations.

The city of Mdina was the original King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms, and is now a must-visit for fans of the series. The main gate of Mdina, known as the Silent City, is where you see Lady Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) riding into King’s Landing in season one of GOT. The square housed the exterior of Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish’s brothel, which featured in several episodes.

Audrey, one of our excellent tour guides, was a GOT extra and met some of the stars, including Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), so she is a font of all knowledge on the series — and passionate about the history, culture and food of Malta in general.

We stopped in the town of Rabat (Victoria) where Audrey brought us to a famous 100-year-old cafe, now called Crystal Palace, to sample what is reputedly “the best pastizzi in Malta.” Pastizzi are savoury pastries usually filled with cheese or mushy peas, and the bakers were working flat out to meet the demand from locals who packed the place.

As the theme of our trip was gastronomy — Malta has earned a reputation as a great food destination — our hosts also organised a group activity that involved making our own ftira (a sort of pizza) in a gorgeous outdoor setting called Girgenti Olive Grove one afternoon.

Under the guidance of artistic local chef Karl, I created a very tasty ftira with a selection of toppings and baked it in an outdoor wood-fired oven.

It was washed down with a selection of fine wines, after a tasting experience and informative talk by local wine expert Josef Bonello. Josef is no ordinary ‘Joe Soap’ — he’s a celebrity in Malta with his own TV show on wine.

This event at Girgenti Olive Grove is called Fattar. It’s great fun and I highly recommend it for a family or group activity while in Malta (karlitosway.com).

Another fun activity is exploring the island of Malta as part of a guided tour on a Segway (segwaymalta.com).

Our super-friendly guide, Jean, gave us a 10-minute training session on how to handle the Segway — it’s easy — then it was off for an adrenaline-fuelled 90-minute spin across the cliffs, taking in sensational views — and plenty of fresh air — as we hit the highest points of Malta.

My week in this paradise involved many modes of transport — including a boat to and from the island of Gozo, and to the famous Blue Lagoon on the island of Comino, celebrated for its crystal-clear turquoise waters and jagged cliffs.

On land, we were ferried around Gozo in a pink Yippee (yippeemalta.com), aka a tuk-tuk, stopping off to see such gems as the Gantija temples, the oldest free-standing buildings in the world, and the famous Gozo salt pans, where the method of harvesting salt from the sea dates back to Roman times.

We also used Rolling Geeks, which are self-drive electric cars with pre-programmed GPS that not only take you on a tour but explain what you’re seeing on a jaunt around The Three Cities (Vittoriosa, Cospicua and Senglea) in the heart of Malta’s historic centre.

There are so many gems to marvel at in Malta’s capital, Valletta, not least the Caravaggio masterpiece, The Beheading of St John the Baptist, which is on display in the Co-Cathedral of St John along with St Jerome, another of his works. Even the cathedral itself is a work of art.

Another highlight was being escorted around Valletta’s 16th-century palace, Casa Rocca Piccola, by the affable, elderly owner, Marquis de Piro, who still lives there and regaled us with stories of his parents and ancestors while showing us family heirlooms and sentimental knick-knacks.

This ‘living museum’ is open to the public and even has a few rooms to book for bed and breakfast (casaroccapiccolabandb.com).

If you are interested in the history of Malta’s local beer then I also recommend a visit to Farsons Brewery.

For unforgettable fine dining, two restaurants that hit superstar status are Risette (risette.com.mt) and Terroir (terroir.mt), whose chefs produce unique dishes you’ll still be dreaming about the next day.

Chef Steve Scicluna from Risette worked in Michelin-starred restaurants such as London’s Clove Club and Dublin’s Chapter One, while Andre Borg from Terroir was chosen for MasterChef: The Professionals and has worked in Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.

There were also some great lunches in the likes of Don Berto (donberto.com) and The Medina Restaurant — where we were joined by Giovanni Buttigiet, the Maltese Ambassador to Ireland.

Malta certainly won my heart and I returned home with a myriad of wonderful memories, particularly of the fun and laughter that was had sharing great food and wine in all kinds of unusual settings, with the best of company.

MALTA See visitmalta.com ■ EDDIE stayed at the newly-refurbished Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa (marriott.com), which is located beside Balluta beach and the seafront promenade. ■ RYANAIR flies direct and regularly to Malta from both Dublin and Shannon airports. ■ IRISH tour operators with amazing deals include Sunway, Cassidy and Budget Travel.