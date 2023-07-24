TUI cancels all flights from Ireland to Rhodes until weekend due to wildfires

Almost 20,000 people, many of them tourists, are being evacuated from the island of Rhodes as large fires swept down from the mountains towards the coastal resort towns.

A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos on the island of Rhodes (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)

TUI Holidays has cancelled all flights from Ireland to Rhodes until the start of this weekend, as the Greek island continues to battle wildfires.

The UK headquartered airline and travel company has confirmed that all outbound flights to Rhodes have been cancelled until Friday, July 28, while flights for customers who were booked to stay in affected hotels have been cancelled until Sunday, July 30.

TUI said all the customers who were due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

Warnings of similar wildfire threats in Corfu and Evia have also been issued.

Wildfires burn in the village of Kiotari, on Rhodes. Photo: Reuters

Climate experts have warned that the extreme temperatures in the Mediterranean are more likely in the coming years due to greenhouse gases emitted by human activity heating the Earth’s atmosphere.

TUI said its teams in Rhodes have been "working tirelessly” to support customers affected by the wildfires in south-eastern parts of the island. It said three dedicated flights brought customers safely back to the UK overnight, and from there onward journeys were arranged for customers returning to Ireland.

The company said it has representatives in all evacuation centres and they are aiming to get more people home from the affected areas as “soon as we can”.

“We appreciate how distressing and difficult it’s been for those who have been evacuated and ask that they continue to follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with our teams,” a TUI spokesperson said.

“We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday 28th July, and have also cancelled all outbound flights for customers travelling to impacted hotels up to and including Sunday 30th July. All customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

“Passengers due to travel to areas not affected by fires on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July will be offered a fee-free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. We are still operating empty outbound flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned and working to get those in affected areas as soon as possible.”

“The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority,” they added.

Watch: Tourist films evacuation from hotel in Rhodes as wildfires rage

It comes as Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said a refund would be the “proper approach” for those who want to cancel their holidays to Greek regions affected by wildfires.

He said Irish embassies and his department had received a number of queries from citizens, and advised them to listen to the Greek authorities’ advice.

He said his department is “increasing capacity” to reach Irish citizens affected by the wildfires in Greece.

“We would say to people in the area, as we have been doing in the Department of Foreign Affairs, to contact your tour operator,” Mr Martin said.

“Take all advice from the authorities. Evacuate when you’re asked to evacuate and don’t hesitate.

“We have received queries from a number of Irish nationals on the island and we’re increasing our capacity to the region in terms of helping Irish citizens who are in challenging circumstances or in difficulties and liaising with the authorities to facilitate Irish citizens.”

He said this includes logistics and emergency passports when originals have been left in hotels during evacuations.

Asked whether people should be compensated for choosing not to travel to regions due to wildfires, Mr Martin said a “refund would be the proper approach there”.

“I think safety first and we need to work with all stakeholders to make sure we prioritise taking decisions on the basis of safety and protection of human life.”

Additional reporting by PA Media.